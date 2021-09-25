Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 25.

Singapore is tapping the brakes to slow the surge in Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

The move will spread case numbers out over a longer period and reduce strain on healthcare capacity.

1,650 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 3 elderly men with chronic health problems die

All three have a host of health problems; two of them had been vaccinated.

Dining in capped at 2, WFH the default: What you need to know about Covid-19 rules from Sept 27

Dine-in, social group sizes will be capped at 2, and MOH will publish map of areas frequented by Covid-19 cases.

Canadian court frees Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou as US extradition case ends

A deal was reached with US prosecutors earlier on Friday that ended their bank fraud case against her.

How real is the threat of foreign interference?

With Singapore considering a law to fight foreign interference, ST looks at the size of the threat here and elsewhere.

After-work messages: Policy template developed for firms to improve work-life balance for staff

Project group looking into “always on” culture aims to change it with a template to guide employees.

Primary 6 pupil loses textbooks in HDB flat fire a week before PSLE

The fire broke out in his seventh-storey home in Block 13 Marsiling Lane on Thursday.

$40,000 for a plant: Lush gardening goes luxe with quest for rare plants

Collectors are willing to fork out five-figure sums for endangered and exotic houseplants.

'Asked myself ‘why’ hundreds of times': Shane Pow reflects on jail time for drink driving, joins Li Nanxing's agency

Pow was sentenced to five weeks' jail in July this year for drink driving.

Exam season: 5 TCM foods to boost your brain power

Do you know what tian ma is and how you can prepare it for your child?

