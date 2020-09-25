Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Companies plan to ease staff back into the office from Sept 28
A range of companies - from banks to start-ups - told ST they are in no rush to get workers back into the office given that work-from-home remains the default mode amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hotels looking at ways to allow more guests at weddings as S'pore eases Covid-19 measures
Some operators are still figuring out the logistics of separating guests into different zones and implementing staggered timings to ensure they adhere to safe management measures.
AGC seeks to be heard at ex-maid Parti Liyani's complaint hearing
The former maid of prominent businessman Liew Mun Leong is seeking the court's permission for an inquiry into the conduct of Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying.
42 Covid-19 patients discharged, 15 new cases but none in the community
The five imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
Anwar's claim throws Malaysian politics into turmoil again
The opposition leader's audacious bid to seize power was stirring enough debate to raise questions about Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's legitimacy to stay in power.
Tensions rise as Thai Constitution amendment bid delayed
The Parliament abruptly delayed a scheduled vote that could have started the drafting process.
Acra expands probe to all registered entities linked to Loh cousins behind Newcastle bid
Acra had earlier found that Novena Global Healthcare and Novena Life Sciences - owned by the Lohs - had failed to file the annual returns due on July 29, 2018 and Dec 9 last year.
74% of Singaporeans and PRs feel anxious over pandemic impact: Study
The economy, which has taken a big hit in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak here, was the main cause of anxiety among those surveyed.
Broad-based curriculum a key feature of some universities in Singapore
Such interdisciplinary education helps graduates to be more flexible, said recruitment experts.
Stressful times a boost for wellness industry with more seeking relief from aches and pains
A check with several establishments shows that demand for wellness treatments is slowly but steadily picking up, though not entirely back to pre-Covid levels.