Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 24, 2023

Most S’poreans aged 50 and above support raising re-employment, retirement ages: Survey
The survey findings were released in commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons.
High seas treaty shows the way to solving bigger problems, Vivian tells UN
Wealthy Chinese nationals in Singapore: Tales of rags to riches and hard work
Is S’pore made for families? Parents need more help to reconcile childcare and work
They should not be left to figure this out on their own, and feel guilty when they can’t make it work, says Amelia Teng in this commentary.
Parents lose their properties when plans to ‘evade ABSD’ fail
It would likely have been unremarkable but for an all-too familiar event – messy divorces that inevitably involved a fight over property.
I accompanied my helper of 28 years home for cancer treatment. It broke my heart
She cared for the writer's family for three generations. Now it is time for the writer to seek care for her in her home country.
Hangzhou Asian Games kick off with glittering ceremony
This is the biggest-ever Games with about 12,500 athletes from 45 participating teams.
King cobra toils for at least 7 hours in Mandai to eat snake
The battle between the cobra and its prey, a python, was watched by a small group of nature enthusiasts.
Remembering Operation Jaywick: The WWII mission that sparked painful reprisals for S’poreans
Take a look at how Operation Jaywick played out in Singapore waters ahead of its 80th anniversary.