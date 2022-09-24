Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 24.
Cleaner vehicles, greener air-conditioning to be studied to lower Changi Airport's carbon footprint
A 20-member panel gave 15 recommendations on how to make airport, airlines and air traffic management here greener.
Antony Blinken and Wang Yi meet to contain high tensions on Taiwan
The meeting comes just days after President Biden said he will intervene militarily if China uses force in Taiwan.
Turbulence in the Taiwan Strait: Tensions between the US, China and Taiwan escalate
Japan primed for tourism windfall, but without big-spending Chinese
Mainland Chinese remain unlikely - and unable - to come in droves given their own border restrictions.
Undelivered luxury bags: Reseller WestCloset admits owing money, claims it was scammed
Strong property market, Singapore's reopening fuel higher land betterment charge rates
The rates for non-landed residential saw the biggest increase due to a robust property market as well as healthy bids.
askST: Why is US dollar on a tear and how will it affect other countries?
S'pore's biggest motor association embroiled in election irregularities
The issue has ended up in the High Court, which has placed an injunction on the proceedings.
SLA to help Turf City tenants relocate, reiterates lease will end on Dec 31, 2023
Japan, Taiwan reopening fully: 5 things you should not miss
With travel restrictions set to ease in Japan and Taiwan from Oct 11 and around Oct 13 respectively, here are some ideas to help you plan your trip.