Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 24

Updated
Published
17 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 24.

Cleaner vehicles, greener air-conditioning to be studied to lower Changi Airport's carbon footprint

A 20-member panel gave 15 recommendations on how to make airport, airlines and air traffic management here greener.

Antony Blinken and Wang Yi meet to contain high tensions on Taiwan

The meeting comes just days after President Biden said he will intervene militarily if China uses force in Taiwan.

Turbulence in the Taiwan Strait: Tensions between the US, China and Taiwan escalate

Asian Insider looks at what is causing the turmoil and whether war is imminent.

Japan primed for tourism windfall, but without big-spending Chinese

Mainland Chinese remain unlikely - and unable - to come in droves given their own border restrictions.

Undelivered luxury bags: Reseller WestCloset admits owing money, claims it was scammed

The company said it lost almost $100,000 through an investment scam.

Strong property market, Singapore's reopening fuel higher land betterment charge rates

The rates for non-landed residential saw the biggest increase due to a robust property market as well as healthy bids.

askST: Why is US dollar on a tear and how will it affect other countries?

Historically, the Greenback is seen as a safe haven in turbulent times.

S'pore's biggest motor association embroiled in election irregularities

The issue has ended up in the High Court, which has placed an injunction on the proceedings.

SLA to help Turf City tenants relocate, reiterates lease will end on Dec 31, 2023

The lease has been extended twice to give tenants time to prepare to move out.

Japan, Taiwan reopening fully: 5 things you should not miss

With travel restrictions set to ease in Japan and Taiwan from Oct 11 and around Oct 13 respectively, here are some ideas to help you plan your trip.

