Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 24.

1,504 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; two unvaccinated women die

Large clusters at Maple Bear Preschool (Orchard Road) and two dormitories were also announced by MOH.

Parents anxious over rise in Covid-19 cases among children but attendance normal at pre-schools, tuition centres

They told ST they are concerned about their children falling ill and spreading the virus to other family members.

83% of S'poreans say globalisation is good for the economy, but 50% think immigrants take away jobs: IPS study

The Institute of Policy Studies surveyed 2,001 people about their perceptions on globalisation and immigration.

Tuas explosion inquiry: 'U thinking the machine very dangerous but actually no,' boss told worker who died in blast

When workers raised concerns after a leak was found on a mixer machine, their boss thought it was a "small thing".

Is it time to ease outdoor mask rules? Not yet, say experts on WP MP Jamus Lim’s suggestion

Having to wear a mask all the time can contribute to mask fatigue, which can in turn increase the risk of indoor transmission, Prof Lim said.

China told Evergrande to meet obligations

Authorities have reportedly asked local governments to prepare for Evergrande's potential downfall.

Some members of Yale-NUS faculty pen letter to MOE, Government disagreeing with closure

The statement said the decision to merge the college with the University Scholars' Programme is a breach of trust by NUS leadership.

4 things to know about marathoner Soh Rui Yong, a colourful, controversial champion

Soh has courted almost as many headlines for his outspoken views and actions as he has for his achievements on the track and road.

Why are some Singapore malls doing better than others?

Retail experts say it is not just about location and various factors can further separate the winners from the losers.

Sporting excellence and NS: Abiding principles for rite of passage for Singaporean sons

Strict criteria for long-term NS deferment are necessary and fair to preserve universality and equity for all national servicemen and must be applied without fear or favour.

