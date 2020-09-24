Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 24

Seminars, retreats and AGMs at workplaces get green light, but large social gatherings still prohibited

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend such workplace events to limit the risk of exposure to infection.

Number of Covid-19 cases in dorms should fall as testing continues: Lawrence Wong

Mr Wong said the authorities continued to pick up positive Covid-19 cases in dormitories as workers were put through second and third tests.

New business travel pass being piloted for senior execs in S'pore who need to go abroad regularly for work

Upon return, the traveller will be given the option of doing a Covid-19 test in lieu of a stay-home notice and self-isolate until the test results are out.

Parti Liyani, ex-maid of Liew Mun Leong, seeks court nod for inquiry against two prosecutors

Ms Parti filed the complaint against DPPs Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying, who had prosecuted her case in the State Courts for theft.

Police investigate firm owned by S'porean cousins behind Newcastle bid

Novena Global Healthcare Group had allegedly used unauthorised signatures of accounting firm Ernst & Young on its financial statements.

Giant supermarket to lower prices of daily essentials for 6 months by 20% on average

The price reductions will apply to products across Giant's own brands, fresh products as well as national brands like Dove.

Anwar faces key obstacles to become Malaysia's next PM

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has the right to advise the Malaysian King to dissolve Parliament and call for a fresh general election, once he knows that his government is in the minority.

Arrival of passengers with Covid-19 on flights from India leads to ban on two airlines

Air India and Air India Express were handed temporary bans last week by the authorities in Hong Kong and Dubai.

No Covid-19 cases among drivers, hawkers and food delivery riders tested in voluntary exercises

"This is a good sign as it indicates very low prevalence in our community," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Generation Grit: Losing mum, brother and granddad to cancer helps her to support others

Cancer runs in the family for nurse Ng Xin Hui, 34, who has lost her mother, brother and maternal grandfather to the dreaded disease.

