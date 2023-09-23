Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 23, 2023

Updated
Published
6 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Meeting the basic medical needs of migrant workers

Coughs and colds are largely taken care of by the new primary healthcare scheme, but gaps in execution remain.

READ MORE HERE

New lab in vacant HDB block puts visitors in shoes of residents who are disturbed by noise

Each session will last an hour and 20 minutes, and can accommodate two groups of eight participants.

READ MORE HERE

Foodpanda cuts staff in Asia-Pacific amid potential partial sale

The company had cut staff in September 2022 and in February this year.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Why using ‘loopholes’ to invest in property doesn’t pay

Never use loopholes to save on taxes or bypass some rules because you could end up losing the properties.

READ MORE HERE

‘Dark sky tourism’: Thailand looks to the stars with growing interest in the cosmos

Interest in stargazing has soared in Thailand, which is promoting astronomical tourism.

READ MORE HERE

Long Covid-19 linked to multiple organ changes, research suggests

The study is the first to look at MRI scans of multiple organs of those who were hospitalised with Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia walks geopolitical tightrope with Asean maritime drills and F-15 purchases

With careful posturing, Jakarta seems determined to exercise independence amid great power rivalry.

READ MORE HERE

Got green fingers? Head down to a vending machine and pick a plant

Plant shops keen to cut operating costs and adopt greener methods are turning to vending-machine sales in recent years.

READ MORE HERE

New health innovation centre launched with supercomputer for complex research

It aims to create breakthroughs for better disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

READ MORE HERE

iPhone 15 review: The biggest upgrade in years

The iPhone 15 is not a copy-and-paste job from previous models, thanks to a 48MP camera and, finally, a USB-C port.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top