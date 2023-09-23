Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 23, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Meeting the basic medical needs of migrant workers
Coughs and colds are largely taken care of by the new primary healthcare scheme, but gaps in execution remain.
New lab in vacant HDB block puts visitors in shoes of residents who are disturbed by noise
Each session will last an hour and 20 minutes, and can accommodate two groups of eight participants.
Foodpanda cuts staff in Asia-Pacific amid potential partial sale
Why using ‘loopholes’ to invest in property doesn’t pay
Never use loopholes to save on taxes or bypass some rules because you could end up losing the properties.
‘Dark sky tourism’: Thailand looks to the stars with growing interest in the cosmos
Interest in stargazing has soared in Thailand, which is promoting astronomical tourism.
Long Covid-19 linked to multiple organ changes, research suggests
The study is the first to look at MRI scans of multiple organs of those who were hospitalised with Covid-19.
Indonesia walks geopolitical tightrope with Asean maritime drills and F-15 purchases
With careful posturing, Jakarta seems determined to exercise independence amid great power rivalry.
Got green fingers? Head down to a vending machine and pick a plant
Plant shops keen to cut operating costs and adopt greener methods are turning to vending-machine sales in recent years.
New health innovation centre launched with supercomputer for complex research
It aims to create breakthroughs for better disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment.
iPhone 15 review: The biggest upgrade in years
The iPhone 15 is not a copy-and-paste job from previous models, thanks to a 48MP camera and, finally, a USB-C port.