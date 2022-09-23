Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 23.
Japan to allow visa-free individual tourists from Oct 11
Singdollar hit by hawkish Fed; analysts eye MAS' next move
Experts are split on whether Singapore's central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy.
'I don't want to die': Russians flee abroad after Putin's call-up
Armenia says at least 40,000 Russians have arrived in the small Caucasus country since February. Nearly 50,000 have fled to Georgia, statistics from June showed.
Lavrov defends Russia at UN showdown rife with anger over Ukraine war
UN warns Moscow against annexing Ukrainian regions, as Western ministers call for accountability over atrocities.
S'pore has much to look forward to in spite of global fragility and pessimism: Tharman
World is entering an era where different insecurities are coming together, he said in a speech at the Ho Rih Hwa Leadership Lecture Series held at the Singapore Management University.
Does Singapore have an overwork culture?
The fuss over quiet quitting puts the spotlight on how different generations view work ethics. Gen Z is forcing a rethink of an overwork culture, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Anwar against year-end polls as monsoon season looms in Malaysia
Are days of hasty ransomware payouts numbered?
As insurers tighten policy coverage, firms may have to relook overall cyber defence and insurance strategies, writes Irene Tham.
Pop star Billie Eilish’s new live videos filmed at Gardens by the Bay
They were directed by local film-maker Choann in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.
Tennis: Federer pairs up with Nadal for farewell match at Laver Cup
The long-time rivals, who have 42 Grand Slam titles between them, will team up in the doubles on Friday.