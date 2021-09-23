Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 23.
Government monitoring hospital capacity closely as Covid-19 cases remain high: Ong Ye Kung
The Government may have to impose more restrictions if the Covid-19 situation worsens.
What should I do if I get Covid-19 but MOH has not called me?
Take precautions to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus to other members of the household.
No visitors to hospital wards for 4 weeks from Sept 24 amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Higher-risk patients at emergency departments will also have to undergo mandatory ART testing.
50-year-old among 3 Covid-19 deaths; 1,457 new cases in S'pore
This exceeded the last record of 1,426 cases on April 20 last year.
'This is poor planning': Covid-19 home recovery patients voice confusion, frustration over what to do
Some said they are unable to contact MOH for official advice on their specific situations.
Clown outside schools: Man behind the mask says he wanted to entertain kids, not scare them
His job for the past few months has been to approach students and parents to promote Speech Academy Asia.
Uncharted waters for South-east Asian nations after Aukus
There is greater uncertainty but the region could gain from having a counterbalancing force against China, say analysts.
'We thought it was just strong winds': S'poreans in Melbourne shocked by earthquake
Earthquakes of this magnitude were not a common occurrence in Australia.
Malaysia to allow interstate travel, tourism when 90% of adults are vaccinated against Covid-19
It will also ease restrictions nationwide on certain leisure activities from Oct 1 for those who are fully vaccinated.
Discounted fee for mandatory e-scooter, e-bike theory test till Dec 31
Riders have to pass the test by year-end to continue using the devices in public spaces.