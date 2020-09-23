Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 23

NUS to form new college taking in its arts and social sciences and science faculties next year

According to the working draft, students admitted to the college will have access to facilities and courses offered in both faculties.

How can Singapore reopen its borders and keep people safe?

Experts weigh in as Singapore takes steps to reopen borders in a safe, controlled way while the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging in other parts of the world.

US surpasses grim milestone of 200,000 Covid-19 deaths

It is by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world.

askST: Are groups of more than 5 people allowed to sit across multiple tables at F&B outlets?

Since the start of phase two, 45 F&B outlets have been taken to task for flouting safe management measures. Here are some things to note about the five-person rule.

Covid-19 Support Grant extended to end-December, but with new eligibility criteria

From Oct 1, those applying for the grant should not own more than one property. Unemployed applicants must also demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for the help.

New programme for ITE graduates to earn a diploma while serving NS as airforce technicians

The work-study diploma in aircraft maintenance engineering - the first of its kind for full-time national servicemen - will be conducted over two and a half years.

More applying to make mid-career switch to nursing via professional conversion programme

The coronavirus pandemic may have created more awareness and appreciation of nursing as a career.

No new Covid-19 clusters or locations announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

There were 21 new cases on Tuesday, including one imported case.

Gearing up for the holidays in China and South Korea amid Covid-19 pandemic

People traditionally travel across the country for family gatherings during the holiday season but things are different this year.

MHA denies discrimination in scheduling of executions

The lawyer for a convicted Singaporean drug trafficker argued before the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that death-row inmates are not being treated equally.

