Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 22, 2023

4 insurers deemed too big to fail to face higher standards and scrutiny under new MAS rule
The Monetary Authority of Singapore, in unveiling its first list of domestic systemically important insurers, said the requirements will kick in on Jan 1, 2024.
$2.4b raised from Govt’s first sovereign green bond to go to Jurong Region, Cross Island lines: MOF
As at March 31, $700 million - or 30 per cent of the proceeds - have been allocated to the two MRT lines.
More financing and networking support for women entrepreneurs from new programme
E-business training for more than 240 women entrepreneurs from small businesses to start in 2024.
I never thought I’d emigrate. But now I’m living in Perth and mulling over questions of identity
To confine Singaporeanness to those who live within the confines of the city-state is limiting, says the writer.
On the global stage, where are all the S'porean CEOs?
Singapore should be poised to produce a generation of corporate leaders but it still has some way to go.
Silvered langur spotted: 5 other unusual animals that have visited Singapore
Training allowance, funding for second degrees among ideas NTUC moots after public consultation
It called on employers to top up workers’ wages with skills allowances if they complete training.
Eyebrow pencil and socks gaffes: Pitfalls await, but Chinese live streamers raring to go
China has increased regulation of live streaming, holding influencers responsible for product quality and sales reporting.