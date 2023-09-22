Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 22, 2023

4 insurers deemed too big to fail to face higher standards and scrutiny under new MAS rule

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, in unveiling its first list of domestic systemically important insurers, said the requirements will kick in on Jan 1, 2024.

READ MORE HERE

$2.4b raised from Govt’s first sovereign green bond to go to Jurong Region, Cross Island lines: MOF

As at March 31, $700 million - or 30 per cent of the proceeds - have been allocated to the two MRT lines.

READ MORE HERE

More financing and networking support for women entrepreneurs from new programme

E-business training for more than 240 women entrepreneurs from small businesses to start in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

I never thought I’d emigrate. But now I’m living in Perth and mulling over questions of identity

To confine Singaporeanness to those who live within the confines of the city-state is limiting, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

On the global stage, where are all the S'porean CEOs?

Singapore should be poised to produce a generation of corporate leaders but it still has some way to go.

READ MORE HERE

Silvered langur spotted: 5 other unusual animals that have visited Singapore

Here's a look at unexpected critters that have popped up on the island.

READ MORE HERE

Training allowance, funding for second degrees among ideas NTUC moots after public consultation

It called on employers to top up workers’ wages with skills allowances if they complete training.

READ MORE HERE

Eyebrow pencil and socks gaffes: Pitfalls await, but Chinese live streamers raring to go

China has increased regulation of live streaming, holding influencers responsible for product quality and sales reporting.

READ MORE HERE

Couple seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on long-haul flight get $1,600 refund from SIA

This came on top of $320 in travel vouchers given to them.

READ MORE HERE

Mid-Autumn festive decor in Chinatown comes loose, blocking double-decker bus

The incident had caused traffic congestion in the area.

READ MORE HERE

