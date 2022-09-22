Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 22.
More than 1,300 detained in anti-war protests across Russia
The protests were the largest in Russia since demonstrations that broke out following the announcement of Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine in February.
Putin's decision to call up reservists a tacit admission that Ukraine war not going well
The fact that his speech, reportedly scheduled on Tuesday night, was delayed till Wednesday can also be interpreted as an indication of a broader and more intense debate among Russian officials about the conduct of the Ukraine campaign, says Jonathan Eyal.
US Fed raises key interest rate as recession fears mount
A fourth-straight 75 basis-point hike could be on the table in November, about a week before the US midterm elections.
Interactive: How a loving son created a dementia-friendly home for his dad
Step into this flat to discover the improvements Mr Daniel Lim put in place to support his 84-year-old father with dementia.
NSFs to get free unlimited access to 75,000 online courses
Courses include Python Machine Learning used for software coding and management skills training.
Healthier SG: Patients, GPs welcome pairing of doctors with residents but foresee teething issues
The buy-in of clinics and doctors would be needed for the Healthier SG programme to work.
Relief doctor who gave undiluted Covid-19 vaccine at Hougang clinic was two weeks into job
Hints of a thaw in Sino-Indian ties
The announcement of a pullback of troops from contested border areas is one indication. Nevertheless both China and India still have a long way to go to improve a relationship marked by deep suspicion, says Ravi Velloor.
Singapore's green transition: How to win hearts and minds
By thinking creatively, we could reframe the sustainability narrative to appeal to the broadest spectrum of society, writes Terence Ho.
Singapore food centre Urban Hawker opens in New York
The vendors are curated by Mr K.F. Seetoh, founder of Makansutra, and includes names such as Wok & Staple by heritage Chinese restaurant Dragon Phoenix.