Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 22

DBS, CIMB and Deutsche among banks in S'pore that handled about $6b in suspicious transactions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it is looking closely into the matter and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of its review.

Singapore products to get a boost in global markets with help of brand mark: Chan Chun Sing

To be introduced in November, it aims to provide an assurance of quality to overseas buyers.

Global stocks tank on fears of second coronavirus wave

There are rising concerns that the consumer-led recovery is going to falter if Covid-19 lockdowns are re-introduced, said an analyst.

Rules-based multilateral system key to tackling global challenges: PM Lee Hsien Loong

The United Nations has given small states like Singapore a voice, PM Lee said as the world body marked its 75th anniversary.

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 57,606.

askST: How long should I use my reusable mask?

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam gives advice on what you need to know about using reusable masks.

Boon Tat Street death: Daughter of businessman says her father's sentence is a consolation, hopes to move on

Ms Shyller Tan said she will never forget the moment on July 10, 2017 when her father told her he had killed her husband.

Britain could hit 50,000 Covid-19 cases per day by mid-October if rise continues unabated, senior adviser says

Britain already has the highest official Covid-19 death toll in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world.

ST reporter takes 4 Covid-19 swab tests: Not as uncomfortable as some may fear

According to the MOH, some patients said they were afraid of the discomfort from the swabbing process. Reporter Timothy Goh tries it out.

Zadie Smith, Liu Cixin and Art Spiegelman to headline a fully digital Singapore Writers Festival

It has also drawn two Pulitzer Prize-winning poets from the United States, Sharon Olds and Tracy K. Smith.

