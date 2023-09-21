Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Cash, assets seized and frozen in S’pore’s worst money laundering case now worth over $2.4b
Items confiscated include 68 gold bars, 546 pieces of jewellery and cryptocurrencies worth over $38 million.
US Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees tighter policy through 2024
NTUC reiterates call for flexible work arrangements and paid caregiving leave for workers
NTUC said there should be more support for workers so they can work and take care of loved ones.
Why Canada’s assassination allegation is everyone’s problem
Justin Trudeau’s public outburst against India puts the Indo-Pacific coalition in a difficult spot, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Concern over TikTok trolls posing as IMH doctors to make fun of mental health issues
IMH said it is concerned the comments could trivialise the challenges of persons living with mental health issues.
Why religion remains a force for good, not source of division, in Singapore
It helps that there is no dominant religion and many Singaporeans feel a personal connection with other religions, say the writers.
$10m lost in malware scam where victims’ banking credentials stolen by keylogger hidden in app
The victims were lured by services such as home cleaning or pet grooming advertised on social media.
The splintering of a shrinking world
Uncle Raymond TikTok dating show under fire for ‘exploiting’ people with intellectual disabilities
Some have called him out for being exploitative and using them to bolster his popularity.