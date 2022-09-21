Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 21.

S’pore’s largest train and bus depot to open in 2025

It is said to be first in the world to have three train depots and a bus depot located within one site.

READ MORE HERE

2 people given undiluted vaccine at Hougang clinic

MOH said it was alerted to the incident on Sept 19 and is carrying out a thorough investigation.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How to avoid falling into debt hole caused by 'buy now, pay later'

It is important to read the fine print carefully, said one expert. Find out what else you can do.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Cleaning up after death: Meet Singapore’s trauma cleaner

ST delves into the world of trauma cleaning, a niche but essential after-death service.

READ MORE HERE

Checks in place to verify fund-raisers are legitimate when permit for such activities by charities scrapped

Those asking for donations on the street will still need to carry clear identification. 

READ MORE HERE

US shift towards 'strategic clarity' would make for a more dangerous Taiwan Strait

Apparent shift in US policy could increase pace of China's military build-up, writes Danson Cheong.

READ MORE HERE

Placebo pills, memory shelves, wayfinding projects: How to design life around dementia

Experts say we need to listen more to those with dementia while designing a dementia-friendly Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming, 61, recovering in hospital after amputating left leg

The surgery took place in early September and he does not know when he will be discharged.

READ MORE HERE

The challenges facing digibanks

User experience, not products, will ultimately decide who the winners will be, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

UK four-day working week trial largely positive, data shows

Almost 90 per cent of respondents to a survey on the trial stated that the four-day week was working "well".

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top