Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 21.
S’pore’s largest train and bus depot to open in 2025
It is said to be first in the world to have three train depots and a bus depot located within one site.
2 people given undiluted vaccine at Hougang clinic
MOH said it was alerted to the incident on Sept 19 and is carrying out a thorough investigation.
askST: How to avoid falling into debt hole caused by 'buy now, pay later'
It is important to read the fine print carefully, said one expert. Find out what else you can do.
Cleaning up after death: Meet Singapore’s trauma cleaner
ST delves into the world of trauma cleaning, a niche but essential after-death service.
Checks in place to verify fund-raisers are legitimate when permit for such activities by charities scrapped
Those asking for donations on the street will still need to carry clear identification.
US shift towards 'strategic clarity' would make for a more dangerous Taiwan Strait
Apparent shift in US policy could increase pace of China's military build-up, writes Danson Cheong.
Placebo pills, memory shelves, wayfinding projects: How to design life around dementia
Experts say we need to listen more to those with dementia while designing a dementia-friendly Singapore.
Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming, 61, recovering in hospital after amputating left leg
The surgery took place in early September and he does not know when he will be discharged.
The challenges facing digibanks
User experience, not products, will ultimately decide who the winners will be, says Vikram Khanna.
UK four-day working week trial largely positive, data shows
Almost 90 per cent of respondents to a survey on the trial stated that the four-day week was working "well".