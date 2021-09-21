Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 21.
Snap work-from-home rules for offices with Covid-19 cases cut from 2 weeks to 10 days
WFH will apply if 3 or more employees working in the same premises test positive for Covid-19 within a period of 7 straight days.
917 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 2 men aged 84 and 85 die from complications
Of the local cases, 832 were in the community and 78 cases were among dormitory residents.
Singapore's oldest Covid-19 survivor dies at 103 after intestinal blockage
She was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Sept 12 after she complained of stomach pain.
Testing positive for Covid-19: Where do you seek help and what kind of treatment do you need?
Four recovery settings will be available from Thursday (Sept 23).
Expert explains why combination of Covid-19 jabs and mild infection can be so powerful
Getting both provides better protection against current as well as future Covid-19 variants.
Obituary: Wonder winger Mat Noh kept low profile even during Malaysia Cup highs
He left behind a legacy for posterity with his supreme ability and innate talent.
US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated international travellers in November
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to show a negative Covid-19 test within three days before arriving in the US.
3 Malaysian graft busters detained for allegedly stealing funds in case involving former spy chief
They had allegedly stolen a portion of US$6 million (S$8.1 million) seized from the former MEIO director-general.
Man, 28, who died days before call to the Bar posthumously gets name on rolls as a lawyer
High Court judge, in granting application, noted Vikram Tiwary had fulfilled all the requirements for admission.
Foreign manpower: Making the global talent approach work for Singapore
While it is necessary to regulate the number of foreigners here, the contributions of foreigners should not go unappreciated.