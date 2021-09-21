Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 21.

Snap work-from-home rules for offices with Covid-19 cases cut from 2 weeks to 10 days

WFH will apply if 3 or more employees working in the same premises test positive for Covid-19 within a period of 7 straight days.

READ MORE HERE

917 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 2 men aged 84 and 85 die from complications

Of the local cases, 832 were in the community and 78 cases were among dormitory residents.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's oldest Covid-19 survivor dies at 103 after intestinal blockage

She was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Sept 12 after she complained of stomach pain.

READ MORE HERE

Testing positive for Covid-19: Where do you seek help and what kind of treatment do you need?

Four recovery settings will be available from Thursday (Sept 23).

READ MORE HERE

Expert explains why combination of Covid-19 jabs and mild infection can be so powerful

Getting both provides better protection against current as well as future Covid-19 variants.

READ MORE HERE

Obituary: Wonder winger Mat Noh kept low profile even during Malaysia Cup highs

He left behind a legacy for posterity with his supreme ability and innate talent.

READ MORE HERE

US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated international travellers in November

Fully vaccinated travellers will need to show a negative Covid-19 test within three days before arriving in the US.

READ MORE HERE

3 Malaysian graft busters detained for allegedly stealing funds in case involving former spy chief

They had allegedly stolen a portion of US$6 million (S$8.1 million) seized from the former MEIO director-general.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 28, who died days before call to the Bar posthumously gets name on rolls as a lawyer

High Court judge, in granting application, noted Vikram Tiwary had fulfilled all the requirements for admission.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign manpower: Making the global talent approach work for Singapore

While it is necessary to regulate the number of foreigners here, the contributions of foreigners should not go unappreciated.

READ MORE HERE