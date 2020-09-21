Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 21.

Singapore to conduct review of women's issues to bring about mindset change for gender equality

Ideas gathered though dialogues and discussions will form the basis of a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament in the first half of next year.

READ MORE HERE

Some firms in security, cleaning and logistics sectors face labour crunch as demand grows amid Covid-19 pandemic

Some sectors have seen wages pushed up while others are struggling to find Singaporeans keen to take up jobs.

READ MORE HERE

NUS medical school developing Covid-19 vaccine with Monash University

The vaccine, modified from a cancer drug, has undergone animal studies and researchers are hoping to conduct clinical trials in Singapore and Australia.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore reports four new imported Covid-19 cases from the Philippines, Iran and Germany

18 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 57,576.

READ MORE HERE

23% drop in weddings in first seven months of 2020, but ROM expecting surge in last quarter

Oct 10 is turning out to be a very popular date - 800 marriage notices have been filed for solemnisations for that day, as at Sept 7.

READ MORE HERE

La Nina-like conditions detected; more rain likely in South-east Asia in months ahead: Experts

The rest of September is likely to be drier but La Nina-like conditions indicate more rainfall in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

Major banks moved US$2 trillion in illicit funds despite warnings, say reports based on leaked FinCEN documents

Five global banks appeared most often in the documents obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other media organisations.

READ MORE HERE

Hiring process goes online amid Covid-19 pandemic; job seekers may face longer wait and more competition

Going online in recruitment has brought both benefits and challenges for employers and job seekers, said hiring experts.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore Athletics elections: Will the leadership battle bring harmony to the sport?

Unity and trust will be at the forefront of the battle for top posts as the local track and field fraternity elects its new leaders on Friday (Sept 25).

READ MORE HERE

World News Day on Sept 28 to showcase coverage of Covid-19

ST and more than 100 media titles around the world will mark the occasion with special reports, interviews, webinars, shows and a lot more.

READ MORE HERE