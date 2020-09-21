Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 21.
Singapore to conduct review of women's issues to bring about mindset change for gender equality
Ideas gathered though dialogues and discussions will form the basis of a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament in the first half of next year.
Some firms in security, cleaning and logistics sectors face labour crunch as demand grows amid Covid-19 pandemic
Some sectors have seen wages pushed up while others are struggling to find Singaporeans keen to take up jobs.
NUS medical school developing Covid-19 vaccine with Monash University
The vaccine, modified from a cancer drug, has undergone animal studies and researchers are hoping to conduct clinical trials in Singapore and Australia.
Singapore reports four new imported Covid-19 cases from the Philippines, Iran and Germany
18 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 57,576.
23% drop in weddings in first seven months of 2020, but ROM expecting surge in last quarter
Oct 10 is turning out to be a very popular date - 800 marriage notices have been filed for solemnisations for that day, as at Sept 7.
La Nina-like conditions detected; more rain likely in South-east Asia in months ahead: Experts
The rest of September is likely to be drier but La Nina-like conditions indicate more rainfall in the coming months.
Major banks moved US$2 trillion in illicit funds despite warnings, say reports based on leaked FinCEN documents
Five global banks appeared most often in the documents obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other media organisations.
Hiring process goes online amid Covid-19 pandemic; job seekers may face longer wait and more competition
Going online in recruitment has brought both benefits and challenges for employers and job seekers, said hiring experts.
S'pore Athletics elections: Will the leadership battle bring harmony to the sport?
Unity and trust will be at the forefront of the battle for top posts as the local track and field fraternity elects its new leaders on Friday (Sept 25).
World News Day on Sept 28 to showcase coverage of Covid-19
ST and more than 100 media titles around the world will mark the occasion with special reports, interviews, webinars, shows and a lot more.