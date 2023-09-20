Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 20, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’poreans who have been struck off voter rolls will be individually notified by mail, Singpass app
Education Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing told Parliament that the Elections Department will institutionalise this going forward.
PAP and WP MPs reject PSP’s call to suspend Iswaran as MP amid CPIB probe
Changes to $5k limit for unconditional withdrawal from CPF savings not ruled out: Tan See Leng
But higher withdrawals will lower future CPF payouts for individuals, the minister told Parliament.
The gist: MPs vote on motion on Iswaran, discuss polling day issues
Once upon an island: A rare peek into Singapore’s past
Check out scenes of old Singapore through the lens of the late naturalist Ivan Polunin.
Prosecution gaffes in Umno graft trials cast pall on Anwar’s anti-corruption drive
The perception of political interference in criminal cases involving Umno leaders is likely to further fuel the swing to the opposition, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
At UN, Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russia must be pushed back so world can fight other crises
He implored world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly to stand united against Russia’s invasion.
Urgent need to fix global institutions being subverted by major powers
Unless reformed, the IMF, World Bank and WTO risk losing credibility and influence, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Spare a thought for outdoor workers as temperatures rise
Image of pigtailed Apple customer service employee upsets Chinese netizens
Chinese view the pigtail as a symbol of repression during the Manchu-led Qing imperial rule.