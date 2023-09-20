Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 20, 2023

Updated
Published
18 min ago

S’poreans who have been struck off voter rolls will be individually notified by mail, Singpass app

Education Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing told Parliament that the Elections Department will institutionalise this going forward.

READ MORE HERE

PAP and WP MPs reject PSP’s call to suspend Iswaran as MP amid CPIB probe

Parliament agreed to consider the case after the outcome of investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Changes to $5k limit for unconditional withdrawal from CPF savings not ruled out: Tan See Leng

But higher withdrawals will lower future CPF payouts for individuals, the minister told Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

The gist: MPs vote on motion on Iswaran, discuss polling day issues

Here are the key takeaways from Parliament on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Once upon an island: A rare peek into Singapore’s past

Check out scenes of old Singapore through the lens of the late naturalist Ivan Polunin.

READ MORE HERE

Prosecution gaffes in Umno graft trials cast pall on Anwar’s anti-corruption drive

The perception of political interference in criminal cases involving Umno leaders is likely to further fuel the swing to the opposition, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

At UN, Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russia must be pushed back so world can fight other crises

He implored world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly to stand united against Russia’s invasion.

READ MORE HERE

Urgent need to fix global institutions being subverted by major powers

Unless reformed, the IMF, World Bank and WTO risk losing credibility and influence, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Spare a thought for outdoor workers as temperatures rise

Should legislation to keep vulnerable workers safe be considered?

READ MORE HERE

Image of pigtailed Apple customer service employee upsets Chinese netizens

Chinese view the pigtail as a symbol of repression during the Manchu-led Qing imperial rule.

READ MORE HERE

