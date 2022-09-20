Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 20

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 20.

Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor Castle after private burial service

She is buried with Prince Philip in the same chapel where her parents and sister also rest.

READ MORE HERE

China files formal protest over Biden’s comments on defending Taiwan

Beijing warned Washington not to damage Sino-US relations and the peace in the Taiwan Strait.

READ MORE HERE

Woman brandishing knife outside Tampines school stabs herself after stand-off with police

The woman was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fibre broadband speeds to be boosted among upgrades to S'pore's digital connectivity

Other initiatives include expanding the 5G ecosystem and investing in research on 6G.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean man travelled solo to 55 countries during the pandemic – and never caught Covid-19

Mr Jeshua Soh visited countries such as Brazil, Pakistan and Norway over two years while the rest of the world stayed home.

READ MORE HERE

Nobel laureate defies attacks, death threats to continue fight to end child exploitation

Mr Kailash Satyarthi's children's rights movement Bachpan Bachao Andolan has rescued about 120,000 children from exploitation.

READ MORE HERE

Umno confident Malaysia election will be held between October and December this year

Malaysian social media is also rife with speculation that the government will dissolve Parliament on Oct 14.

READ MORE HERE

Keep Jurong Bird Park and Jurong Hill as recreational green space, say heritage advocates

They say broader Jurong Hill area holds significance for the nation, given its role in S'pore's early industrialisation.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What can you do if you are unhappy and feel trapped in your current job role?

You can take control by speaking up and raising your concerns with your bosses and HR.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Customs raids largest complex of car importers and dealerships

Carros Centre in Sungei Kadut is a 2.3 million sq ft multi-storey complex housing car importers and used car dealerships.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top