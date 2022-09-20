Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 20.
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest at Windsor Castle after private burial service
She is buried with Prince Philip in the same chapel where her parents and sister also rest.
China files formal protest over Biden’s comments on defending Taiwan
Beijing warned Washington not to damage Sino-US relations and the peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Woman brandishing knife outside Tampines school stabs herself after stand-off with police
The woman was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.
Fibre broadband speeds to be boosted among upgrades to S'pore's digital connectivity
Other initiatives include expanding the 5G ecosystem and investing in research on 6G.
S’porean man travelled solo to 55 countries during the pandemic – and never caught Covid-19
Mr Jeshua Soh visited countries such as Brazil, Pakistan and Norway over two years while the rest of the world stayed home.
Nobel laureate defies attacks, death threats to continue fight to end child exploitation
Mr Kailash Satyarthi's children's rights movement Bachpan Bachao Andolan has rescued about 120,000 children from exploitation.
Umno confident Malaysia election will be held between October and December this year
Malaysian social media is also rife with speculation that the government will dissolve Parliament on Oct 14.
Keep Jurong Bird Park and Jurong Hill as recreational green space, say heritage advocates
They say broader Jurong Hill area holds significance for the nation, given its role in S'pore's early industrialisation.
askST: What can you do if you are unhappy and feel trapped in your current job role?
You can take control by speaking up and raising your concerns with your bosses and HR.
Singapore Customs raids largest complex of car importers and dealerships
Carros Centre in Sungei Kadut is a 2.3 million sq ft multi-storey complex housing car importers and used car dealerships.