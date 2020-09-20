Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 20.
Some diners in S'pore still flouting Covid-19 rules at eateries despite government clampdown
Establishments in popular spots such as Bugis, Orchard Road and Tanjong Pagar have come under greater scrutiny.
Foreign talent curbs hit foreign graduates of Singapore universities
Some worry about having to pay back their bonds of up to $100,000 if they remain jobless after a year.
Thousands gather in Bangkok to protest against government, call for reform of monarchy
Over 30,000 people were estimated to have turned up and they pledged to march to a yet undisclosed government office today.
Trump says he's approved Oracle deal for US TikTok operations
The new company, which will be called TikTok Global, will likely be headquartered in Texas. The Chinese government must now sign off on the transaction for it to go forward.
Mind the culture of entitlement among 'big shots'
People can accept huge differences in wealth but they will revolt if there is a privilege and entitlement divide between elites and masses, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Feedback 'good' as more than 500 hawkers, food delivery riders get free Covid-19 tests
MOH said the tests are being carried out to provide a better picture of the prevalence of the virus in the population at large.
Hillion Mall, Little India store added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday, bringing Singapore's total to 57,558.
Streaming battle in South-east Asia: Spoilt for choice amid flood of video-on-demand service
Disney’s expected entry in the market is set to spark rapid growth as Chinese services move to close the gap on rivals.
Starting a food revolution by making instant noodles that are good for health and the planet
The noodles made by Chris Langwallner's food science start-up NamZ are made from "future-fit" crops that can grow on degraded land.
Mooncake sales soar online ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct 1
In addition to their own e-commerce sites, many mooncake purveyors have gone onto multiple online platforms such as Qoo10 and Lazada.