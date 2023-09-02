Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 2, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Tharman will make a difference as president, say jubilant supporters

There were shouts of “Tharman” and “Majulah Singapura”, as the former senior minister secured 70 per cent of vote.

Tharman rises above the fray despite a politically charged election

The election outcome showed that in spite of all the noise, Singaporeans had rejected the politics of division.

Ng Kok Song says he achieved ‘No. 1 goal’ of giving S’poreans chance to vote

He congratulated Mr Tharman on a “magnificent victory”.

Tan Kin Lian says he will take things easy, spend more time with grandkids after conceding defeat

He said he had expected to do much better in the presidential election than the 13.88 per cent of the vote he garnered.

Hoping for a president who will make S’pore proud: What went on in voters’ minds on Polling Day

Six Singaporeans on what they hope the new president will do for the country.

Chinese-funded railways are bringing tourists to SE Asia, but they are also causing tensions

Projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative have drawn mixed reception in South-east Asia.

3 firms fined, 4 ex-directors jailed in largest case involving false salary declarations to MOM

Due to the ruse, the companies could hire more foreign employees than they would have qualified for.

Thai King reduces Thaksin’s 8-year jail sentence to 1 year

Thaksin “accepted his crime and showed remorse”, according to the royal gazette.

Dinner with Saito-san: A time of loss, gain, and loss again

In the rush to get back to life as we knew it before the pandemic, are we forgetting the discoveries made in the past few years?

New concept bars offer unique experiences, including snake soup and mezcal cocktails

To stand out in a crowded bar scene, new watering holes offer unusual concepts and tipples.

