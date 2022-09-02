Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 2.
Inside story: The smoking gun that triggered Joseph Schooling's drug confession
An item found in Amanda Lim's possession when she returned from the Commonwealth Games was said to have triggered investigations.
Thailand legalising cannabis poses more challenges to S'pore's anti-drug stance: Shanmugam
The easier access to cannabis in neighbouring countries will pose challenges to keeping Singapore drug-free, he said on Malaysian news channel Astro Awani.
Rosmah out on bail: Little sympathy for ex-Malaysia PM's wife after reports of luxurious lifestyle
'Mum's fine because we've got her a robot': Expert warns against a lonelier world for elderly
By 2100, babies born today will be 78 - and will live in a world in which older people outnumber the younger.
What is a digital bank and how do their offerings differentiate them from traditional ones?
Policymakers still see more room for new digital bank entrants following the arrival of GXS Bank and Trust Bank this week.
Reticulated python swallows 6kg pet cat in Tanah Merah condominium
The python regurgitated the cat's carcass while it was being transported to the Singapore Zoo.
An $8 plate of char kway teow can be a good thing
Transiting to a higher-wage, higher-cost economy will be hard but can be good for Singapore, says Ravi Menon in a new book based on his lectures last year as the Institute of Policy Studies' Ninth S R Nathan Fellow for the Study of Singapore.
New measures show resolve to stem workplace deaths, but they should be made to stick
Stricter rules reflect the resolve to curb the rise in worker deaths, but further changes are needed.
Shopee catches would-be employees off guard after it withdraws some job offers
Expect first 2 weeks of Sept to be wet, with some warm days
Prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and surrounding region.