Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 2.

Covid-19 cases linked to S'pore bus interchange clusters rise to 314

There are 29 new Covid-19 cases linked to the clusters.

Man, 78, missing for five days before body found in SingPost Centre stairwell

Police investigations are ongoing, but preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play.

Conduct of TOC editor was 'reckless and irresponsible', calculated to put PM Lee in bad light: High Court

The Online Citizen chief editor Terry Xu was "reckless and irresponsible" in publishing serious one-sided allegations about Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong without caring whether they were true or not, the High Court said.

Vital for Malaysia's new PM to act quickly: Pollster at ST Connect webinar

More Malaysians - in particular bumiputera voters - are likely to see Mr Ismail as a leader suited to help turn things around.

Top US general says he shares 'pain and anger' after Afghanistan withdrawal

Mark Milley was speaking to reporters for the first time since the US military completed its withdrawal.

Afghan news anchor made history, then had to leave it behind

Beheshta Arghand gathered her breath and adjusted her headscarf when a Taliban official showed up, asking to be interviewed.

Student in S'pore loses over $300k to scammers impersonating officials from China

The ruse used an automated voice message purportedly from the Ministry of Health.

Doctor acquitted of molestation: AGC raises concern over defence lawyer's conduct, refutes claims in TOC article

Dr Yeo Sow Nam was represented by lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam in a case where he was accused of molest.

Wettest August in S’pore in over 40 years; drier, warmer days expected in first half of September

Heavy rain is expected to ease over the next two weeks, with the chance of a few warmer days.

How worried should vaccinated people be about Covid-19?

Have the symptoms changed with the Delta variant, and how long does recovery take?

