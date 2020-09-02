Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 2

All Shaw cinemas being inspected following Nex falling ventilation duct incident

The two injured moviegoers have since been discharged from hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Josephine Teo spars with opposition MPs in debate on PMET jobs

Mrs Teo was questioned on the Government's efforts to protect local PMETs from being displaced by foreigners.

READ MORE HERE

Will Singapore sink like the Titanic? Jobs, economy and other highlights from Parliament

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Workers' Party MP Leon Perera used the Titanic example to warn against complacency when it comes to assessing Singapore's economy.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-based Zouk Group sold for $14m as Genting Hong Kong seeks liquidity

The buyer is Malaysian firm Tulipa, owned by Mr Lim Keong Hui, the son of Genting Hong Kong's controlling shareholder.

READ MORE HERE

SIA, Scoot and Jetstar Asia restarting flights to more destinations

Scoot will restart flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Palembang, Pekanbaru and Yogyakarta this month, while SIA will begin adding more flights to a few cities.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Central and Bugis Junction hotpot eateries visited by Covid-19 patients

There were 40 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 antibodies present in patients four months after recovery: Study

In previous studies, antibody levels dropped sharply within a few months after Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

US move to reaffirm security support for Taiwan raises risk of clash no one wants

Still, analysts do not think that an armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait is likely at this point in time.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean youth who threw mug at maid, breaking her nose, gets reformative training

Ng Jia Sheng had asked the maid to turn on an air-conditioner and became angry when she replied in "an irritated manner".

READ MORE HERE

RSAF to have fewer flights during PSLE and other national exams to reduce noise in estates

This year’s national examinations are scheduled to begin on Sept 14 and will end on Dec 2.

READ MORE HERE