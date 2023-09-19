Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 19, 2023

Seniors and students who often take buses, trains urged to use cheaper monthly travel passes

The Public Transport Council said there may not be enough awareness about the existence of adult monthly passes. 

Banks should reimburse scam victims, suggests WP’s Sylvia Lim; Govt says it may lead to complacency

Holding bank customers responsible for their losses is inadequate and unjust, Ms Lim said.

MPs debate Bill to strengthen parenthood-related benefits, including doubling of paternity leave

They include the doubling of government-paid paternity leave to four weeks and unpaid infant care leave to 12 days.

The gist: Preventing abuse in pre-schools and meeting demand for HDB flats

MPs also discussed proposed amendments to the Societies Act at Monday’s Parliament session.

Two-day conference in October to discuss Asia’s future amid growing uncertainty

It will feature more than 20 distinguished speakers, and around 300 delegates including thought leaders and senior representatives from the public, private and people sectors.

Shanti Pereira: How Singapore’s finest sprinter found her speed

As the Asian Games approach, we examine how Shanti Pereira – and her coach Luis Cunha – found ways to make her faster.

Canada has info India was behind slaying of Sikh leader: Trudeau

Mr Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

Free mental health treatment for South Korean teachers amid suicide cases

The ministries said they see an urgent need for counselling and support to prevent teachers from succumbing to depression.

Flashbulb memories: Reliving in 4K the moment I heard about LKY’s death

Where were you when you heard about Lee Kuan Yew’s passing? Goh Yan Han was alone in her dorm room in London and felt far away from loved ones as Singapore mourned his death.

Rare silvered langur spotted ‘zoning out’ in Clementi in first such sighting in Singapore

There have been no records of the species in Singapore prior to this sighting.

