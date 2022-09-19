Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 19.
Covid-19 main contributor to 2,490 excess deaths in S'pore during pandemic
Among the excess deaths in the first half of this year, 28% were people who had not been not fully vaccinated.
STB to study new cruise and ferry infrastructure to meet growth in demand
The industry is trending towards larger ships, so more berths would be needed for large vessels.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today at 6pm: Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell
A million people are expected to be at her funeral, and tens of millions more will be watching from their homes.
Pasir Ris Park carpark, nearby green plot to make way for public housing
URA published an approved amendment to its 2019 masterplan, in which plot ratios were assigned to the two parcels.
Singapore couple build bomb-resistant homes in Ukraine
The couple have built 200 homes with local partners in the region since the war started in February.
Indonesia hunts for Bjorka, hacker selling 1.3b SIM card users' data, taunting officials
The hacker also leaked a log of the President's correspondence and ministers' personal data.
DPM Lawrence Wong talks life priorities with young S'poreans
Must Singaporeans always be competitive and excel in what they do? Or can they be happy with just "good enough"?
Singapore should aim for zero road death, says safety champion
Chasing speed demons all in a day's work for female officer in Traffic Police's elite unit
Elite group also performs covert operations and VIP escorts for local and foreign dignitaries.
Support group on dwarfism hopes to make big difference
The group Little Mighty Warriors seeks to bring greater awareness to the condition and help get government subsidies for expensive new drug.