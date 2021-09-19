Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 19.
S'pore's new Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark; unvaccinated man, 90, dies from complications
There are 1,009 new cases, including 926 in the community.
Some parents call for HBL to start from Sept 20, others would prefer less disruptions
This comes in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases.
‘My toughest assignment': Khaw Boon Wan on his new role as SPH Media Trust chairman
Mr Khaw Boon Wan came out of retirement to chair SPH Media Trust. He tells Executive Editor Sumiko Tan what his priorities are.
Singaporeans still out and about but more cautious as daily Covid-19 cases rise
Many are taking more precautions like avoiding crowded areas.
Concrete proposals to tackle women's issues to be presented in early 2022: PM Lee
He outlined 3 broad areas in which Government policies and programmes can help level the playing field for women.
Reebonz: When the gloss came off a luxury retailer
The 12-year-old marketplace's fall from grace had been a long time coming, said experts.
Submarine contract saga: The French are peeved more by the deception than loss of business
The ambassadors will soon return, but the French won't easily forget the humiliation, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
How two 22-year-old Singaporeans racked up $80k debt
Two young Singaporeans have become record-holders of sorts after they dabbled in risky and complex investments that bewilder even many adults.
Sporting world reopens for Singapore athletes
More local athletes from individual sports have been venturing overseas to train and compete.
Are S'pore malls accessible? Seniors and persons with disabilities weigh in
More developers have also incorporated accessibility into building design. Still, users say there could be better awareness of different needs.