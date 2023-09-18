Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 18, 2023

Refreshed town centre, better connectivity among upcoming rejuvenation plans for Bukit Merah

HDB announced the plans at the launch of the Remaking Our Heartland exhibition at the Bukit Merah town centre. Find out what else is in store.

Homes may be added to Marina Square after SingLand applies to rezone site

The number of residential units could range from 110 to 120, said an analyst.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ‘over the moon’ after winning Singapore Grand Prix for second race victory

His win ended Red Bull’s unbeaten streak this season.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix welcomes more than 260,000 fans over race weekend

This was more than the 250,000 spectators that were initially expected for the 14th edition of the night race.

Li Shangfu – the public face of China’s military – under corruption probe

The Defence Minister, who was appointed in March, disappeared from public view in August.

The reshaping of the global economy: Riding the waves of change

A fracturing world and China’s slowdown pose new risks for Asia. But opportunities arise with disruptions too, says Vikram Khanna.

Clan associations say they are stringent with memberships, push back against negative epithets

Following revelations of the billion-dollar money laundering case, some expressed disappointment over the broad-brush characterisation of people hailing from Anxi.

‘We are bursting at the seams’: SUSS to grow to accommodate 40,000 students

This is up from about 30,000 students currently, said SUSS president Tan Tai Yong in his first in-depth media interview since he took the helm of Singapore’s sixth university in January.

2 in 5 postal votes for presidential election that arrived on time disallowed for counting: ELD

These return envelopes were found torn, unsealed or opened, or had absent, faint, illegible or late postmarks.

When wearing a kimono in public in China ‘hurts the feelings of the Chinese people’

What used to be a political trope used mostly by diplomats against foreign entities is now directed at the Chinese themselves — and could soon become law, says Tan Dawn Wei.

