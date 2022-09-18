Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 18.
S'pore conducts region's first living donor liver transplant on stage 4 colorectal cancer patient
The woman received part of her son’s healthy liver in a procedure which offers hope to other terminal colorectal cancer patients.
When childhood hurt, estranged ties lead to children not supporting elderly parents
S'pore and India discuss energy, food security at new forum
DPM Wong describes the high-level roundtable as chance to take bilateral ties to a new phase.
UOB staff stop elderly man from losing $150,000 to 'girlfriend from Netherlands' in Internet love scam
Employees convinced the customer he was being scammed and persuaded him to halt the transfer.
Woman, 90, reconnects with daughter she gave up for adoption 58 years ago
S'pore athletes tested for drugs multiple times a year: Anti-doping agency, sports associations
The high-profile case involving swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, who confessed to consuming cannabis, has cast the spotlight on athletes and drugs.
Sentosa wants S'poreans to continue visiting island, even as tourists return
To keep both locals and tourists coming back, Sentosa is on track to launch several developments in the coming years.
Lawyer applied for citizenship after noting how S'poreans got through pandemic together
It was during the uncertain times of the pandemic that prompted reflections on where "home" is, he says.
How to give new life to your old or unused masks
They can be repurposed as drawer liners, cleaning agents, water bottle holders and pet accessories. Domestic helper Gini Ika Jayanti even made an outfit out of disposable face masks.
Good, affordable eats at 4 newly launched hawker centres
Diners have been flocking to two new hawker centres in the heartland and two refurbished ones in the CBD.