Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 18.

S'pore conducts region's first living donor liver transplant on stage 4 colorectal cancer patient

The woman received part of her son’s healthy liver in a procedure which offers hope to other terminal colorectal cancer patients.

When childhood hurt, estranged ties lead to children not supporting elderly parents

Insight reports on the deep-seated hurts that underlie maintenance disputes.

S'pore and India discuss energy, food security at new forum

DPM Wong describes the high-level roundtable as chance to take bilateral ties to a new phase.

UOB staff stop elderly man from losing $150,000 to 'girlfriend from Netherlands' in Internet love scam

Employees convinced the customer he was being scammed and persuaded him to halt the transfer.

Woman, 90, reconnects with daughter she gave up for adoption 58 years ago

One of her sons tracked down her long-lost daughter in Terengganu, Malaysia.

S'pore athletes tested for drugs multiple times a year: Anti-doping agency, sports associations

The high-profile case involving swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, who confessed to consuming cannabis, has cast the spotlight on athletes and drugs.

Sentosa wants S'poreans to continue visiting island, even as tourists return

To keep both locals and tourists coming back, Sentosa is on track to launch several developments in the coming years.

Lawyer applied for citizenship after noting how S'poreans got through pandemic together

It was during the uncertain times of the pandemic that prompted reflections on where "home" is, he says.

How to give new life to your old or unused masks

They can be repurposed as drawer liners, cleaning agents, water bottle holders and pet accessories. Domestic helper Gini Ika Jayanti even made an outfit out of disposable face masks.

Good, affordable eats at 4 newly launched hawker centres

Diners have been flocking to two new hawker centres in the heartland and two refurbished ones in the CBD.

