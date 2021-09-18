Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 18.

934 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, highest since April last year

A new Covid-19 cluster with 26 cases emerged at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cases in S'pore rising faster than expected, but serious infections rising at slower rate

High vaccination rate has prevented the healthcare system here from being overwhelmed.

READ MORE HERE

What you need to do if you test positive for Covid-19 using ART kit and have no symptoms

Do not rush to a hospital emergency department, said S'pore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Getting a mild infection after Covid-19 vaccination gives best protection against future variants: Expert

Getting an infection teaches the body to recognise all parts of the virus, including the core that cannot change.

READ MORE HERE

France recalls ambassadors from US, Australia over submarines row

The move by France against such key allies is unprecedented.

READ MORE HERE

Race to succeed Japan PM Suga heats up

Who will lead Japan's ruling party into the next general election?

READ MORE HERE

Surge in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths among children in Malaysia

Covid-19 cases involving children leapt to 310,074 as at the end of August, which is 25 times more than the whole of last year.

READ MORE HERE

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine edges Pfizer in new US research

It appears to confer better long-term protection against hospitalisation than Pfizer.

READ MORE HERE

Taxi and private-hire car drivers issued advisory on Afghanistan crisis

An advisory issued to drivers warns that the crisis in Afghanistan is worrying, and may pose a security threat.

READ MORE HERE

Apple and Facebook are coming for your face next

The face computer is coming - brace yourself for an onslaught of "smart" glasses, virtual-reality headsets and other devices that link your eyes to the digital world.

READ MORE HERE