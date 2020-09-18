Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 18

WP MP Raeesah apologises for social media posts, pledges to be considerate in framing difficult conversations

Ms Raeesah also said she hopes to contribute to positive change in Singapore, and has met people from all walks of life in her role as an MP in the past few months.

Is herd immunity an option for India as it becomes second country after US to cross 5 million Covid-19 cases?

Some epidemiologists believe it is already taking place in small areas where high infection levels have been followed by a weakening of the Covid-19 virus.

With effective prevention of outbreaks, nations do not need to choose between public health and economy: WHO chief

"That is a false choice," said the WHO chief.

World cannot wait for vaccine, must work with tools at hand: Experts

Even with a successful vaccine, there is insufficient capacity in the world today to produce enough for all who need it, said one expert.

Three F&B outlets ordered to close for 10 days, 15 others fined for flouting safe management measures

One outlet admitted to concealing alcohol consumption using the teapots.

Rapid test kits not used here as they can miss true cases

Currently available antigen rapid test kits can miss as many as one in six cases, or even more.

SBS Transit to back staff if they pursue civil action against those who abuse them

The company said it would help victimised staff navigate the legal system, including appointing representation as well as undertaking the costs.

Japan's new PM Suga leaves mark with reform push

One of the new government's priorities was to "do away with sectionalism in government agencies and eliminate following precedents for their own sake".

Malaysian digital game firm's top execs facing extradition after US accuses them of cyber crimes

The police said the men were found to be selling unauthorised/illegal gaming artefacts like credits.

Man who had over $700 of food sent to neighbours' flats and did not pay delivery riders gets seven days' jail

Leonard Tan Tong Han used fictitious names and random phone numbers to set up the accounts.

