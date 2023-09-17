Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Young people spending hundreds on arcade games, sparking concerns

Observers worry that the line between gaming and gambling is blurred when players are enticed with prizes.

READ MORE HERE

NEA warns of dengue surge as strain responsible for outbreak in 2013 resurfaces

The 2013 outbreak was driven by the DenV-1 strain and there are worries that history will repeat itself.

READ MORE HERE

Protest rally held in Kuala Lumpur over charges against Zahid being dropped

The protesters marched from Kampung Baru Mosque after Saturday afternoon prayers to Dang Wangi district police station.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘Out of control’: Washington crime rates soar as cops live in fear of backlash

Meetings to devise measures to deal with rising crime usually address symptoms of a much deeper malaise.

READ MORE HERE

Fed unlikely to raise rates in November, says Goldman Sachs

It forecasts that the US central bank will lift its economic growth projections.

READ MORE HERE

French chef Cedric Grolet, the rock star of pastries, on the most important equipment in the kitchen

The celebrity pastry chef also shares why he chose to open his pastry shop in Singapore.

The celebrated pastry chef, who has opened a shop in Orchard Road, tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why he is inspired by a remembrance of things past.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How likely is someone to experience blindness as a result of dermal fillers?

A woman went blind after being administered a filler, in what is believed to be the first such incident here.

READ MORE HERE

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz takes pole at Singapore Grand Prix but both Red Bulls out of top 10

A miserable night for runaway constructors' leaders, winners of all 14 races this season, who may miss out on podium in race.

READ MORE HERE

Will S'pore ever produce our own K-pop star?

K-pop has seen a handful of successful foreign artistes, but no local hopeful has made it just yet.

READ MORE HERE

Retro revival: Food businesses mine nostalgia to draw customers

Cafe owners are recreating old-school settings and putting a new spin on familiar food.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top