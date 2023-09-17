Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Young people spending hundreds on arcade games, sparking concerns
Observers worry that the line between gaming and gambling is blurred when players are enticed with prizes.
NEA warns of dengue surge as strain responsible for outbreak in 2013 resurfaces
The 2013 outbreak was driven by the DenV-1 strain and there are worries that history will repeat itself.
Protest rally held in Kuala Lumpur over charges against Zahid being dropped
The protesters marched from Kampung Baru Mosque after Saturday afternoon prayers to Dang Wangi district police station.
‘Out of control’: Washington crime rates soar as cops live in fear of backlash
Meetings to devise measures to deal with rising crime usually address symptoms of a much deeper malaise.
Fed unlikely to raise rates in November, says Goldman Sachs
French chef Cedric Grolet, the rock star of pastries, on the most important equipment in the kitchen
The celebrated pastry chef, who has opened a shop in Orchard Road, tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why he is inspired by a remembrance of things past.
askST: How likely is someone to experience blindness as a result of dermal fillers?
A woman went blind after being administered a filler, in what is believed to be the first such incident here.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz takes pole at Singapore Grand Prix but both Red Bulls out of top 10
A miserable night for runaway constructors' leaders, winners of all 14 races this season, who may miss out on podium in race.
Will S'pore ever produce our own K-pop star?
K-pop has seen a handful of successful foreign artistes, but no local hopeful has made it just yet.
Retro revival: Food businesses mine nostalgia to draw customers
Cafe owners are recreating old-school settings and putting a new spin on familiar food.