Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 17.
330,000 S'pore Starbucks customers' data leaked, info sold online for $3,500
Customers were informed that their credit card data had not been compromised, as Starbucks did not store the data.
Haidilao co-founder Shi Yonghong buys Lee Wei Ling's Cluny Hill GCB for $50m
At $50 million, the price works out to $2,740 per sq ft on the land area of 18,255 sq ft.
Queen Elizabeth’s children guard coffin in solemn vigil; David Beckham in queue to pay respect
King Charles, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward stood silently as people paid their respects.
Asia's edtech rise: A new era of learning
The pandemic pushed the use of education technology to new heights. But with everyone back in school, the industry is having to reinvent itself.
Little India lights up for a more bustling post-pandemic Deepavali celebration
Lights strung across Serangoon and Race Course roads will be turned on nightly till Nov 13.
TGI Fridays to open four new outlets, create at least 150 jobs in Singapore
To offset high rental costs in the Republic, the franchise is aiming to open outlets within popular hotels.
Russia and China's no-limits partnership may have a ceiling after all
Young Iranian woman dies after arrest by morality police
President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into Mahsa Amini's case.
Sporting Life: For 20 years, what a time we've had with Roger Federer
So many years he'd run, that you took it for granted there was an extra summer left in him.
Vet's actions highlight onerous task of Thai wildlife guardians
Her quick thinking helped save an elephant and her trapped calf while ensuring the rescuers stay safe in the process.