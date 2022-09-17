Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 17.

330,000 S'pore Starbucks customers' data leaked, info sold online for $3,500

Customers were informed that their credit card data had not been compromised, as Starbucks did not store the data.

READ MORE HERE

Haidilao co-founder Shi Yonghong buys Lee Wei Ling's Cluny Hill GCB for $50m

At $50 million, the price works out to $2,740 per sq ft on the land area of 18,255 sq ft.

READ MORE HERE

Queen Elizabeth’s children guard coffin in solemn vigil; David Beckham in queue to pay respect

King Charles, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward stood silently as people paid their respects.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Asia's edtech rise: A new era of learning

The pandemic pushed the use of education technology to new heights. But with everyone back in school, the industry is having to reinvent itself.

READ MORE HERE

Little India lights up for a more bustling post-pandemic Deepavali celebration

Lights strung across Serangoon and Race Course roads will be turned on nightly till Nov 13.

READ MORE HERE

TGI Fridays to open four new outlets, create at least 150 jobs in Singapore

To offset high rental costs in the Republic, the franchise is aiming to open outlets within popular hotels.

READ MORE HERE

Russia and China's no-limits partnership may have a ceiling after all

China now has more leverage over Russia, say analysts. 

READ MORE HERE

Young Iranian woman dies after arrest by morality police

President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into Mahsa Amini's case.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: For 20 years, what a time we've had with Roger Federer

So many years he'd run, that you took it for granted there was an extra summer left in him.

READ MORE HERE

Vet's actions highlight onerous task of Thai wildlife guardians

Her quick thinking helped save an elephant and her trapped calf while ensuring the rescuers stay safe in the process.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top