Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 17.

S'pore reports 910 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death

This is the highest number of daily new cases since May 1, 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Nuclear submarine pact sparks anger in Beijing, raises concerns about regional arms race

Beijing's strident criticism contrasts sharply with the praise Western experts have lavished on Aukus.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who gave birth in isolation ward after contracting Covid-19 urges others to get vaccine

Ms Vanessa Rickard was 37 weeks into her pregnancy when she contracted Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Newlyweds not aware photographers own copyright to their wedding photos

Couples would have to negotiate with the photographer if they want the rights to be transferred to them.

READ MORE HERE

SAF's first inspector-general to oversee S'pore's pre-school sector from Dec 15

Mr Tan Chee Wee, 47, will be appointed chief executive of the Early Childhood Development Agency.

READ MORE HERE

First-year Yale-NUS students will receive refunds if they withdraw by Sept 17

They will receive tuition waiver for first semester and pro-rated return on residential fees.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign manpower: The most worrisome fault line in Singapore

The debate over foreign manpower highlights the difference between official reality and the lived reality of local workers facing pressures from foreign competition, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

New Van Gogh drawing of 'Worn Out' old man discovered

A Dutch family which has owned Study For Worn Out since 1910 asked the Van Gogh museum to authenticate it.

READ MORE HERE

Safe and spoilt: New spas and salons for your pampering fix

It is not just brands with an established presence here that are expanding.

READ MORE HERE

Mother kicks daughter, breaking her teeth; pleads guilty to child abuse

38-year-old housewife admits to seven counts of abusing her two daughters.

READ MORE HERE