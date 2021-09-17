Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 17.
S'pore reports 910 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
This is the highest number of daily new cases since May 1, 2020.
Nuclear submarine pact sparks anger in Beijing, raises concerns about regional arms race
Beijing's strident criticism contrasts sharply with the praise Western experts have lavished on Aukus.
Woman who gave birth in isolation ward after contracting Covid-19 urges others to get vaccine
Ms Vanessa Rickard was 37 weeks into her pregnancy when she contracted Covid-19.
Newlyweds not aware photographers own copyright to their wedding photos
Couples would have to negotiate with the photographer if they want the rights to be transferred to them.
SAF's first inspector-general to oversee S'pore's pre-school sector from Dec 15
Mr Tan Chee Wee, 47, will be appointed chief executive of the Early Childhood Development Agency.
First-year Yale-NUS students will receive refunds if they withdraw by Sept 17
They will receive tuition waiver for first semester and pro-rated return on residential fees.
Foreign manpower: The most worrisome fault line in Singapore
The debate over foreign manpower highlights the difference between official reality and the lived reality of local workers facing pressures from foreign competition, says Chua Mui Hoong.
New Van Gogh drawing of 'Worn Out' old man discovered
A Dutch family which has owned Study For Worn Out since 1910 asked the Van Gogh museum to authenticate it.
Safe and spoilt: New spas and salons for your pampering fix
It is not just brands with an established presence here that are expanding.
Mother kicks daughter, breaking her teeth; pleads guilty to child abuse
38-year-old housewife admits to seven counts of abusing her two daughters.