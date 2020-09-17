Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17

From staycations to tours, 10 ideas on how you can spend your $100 tourism vouchers
The Singapore Tourism Board said specific details on voucher redemptions will be announced in November.
How do I redeem the tourism vouchers and can they be used all at once? 7 things you need to know
The vouchers can be used at all approved licensed hotels and leisure attractions, such as Universal Studios Singapore.
