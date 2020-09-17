Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 17

From staycations to tours, 10 ideas on how you can spend your $100 tourism vouchers

The Singapore Tourism Board said specific details on voucher redemptions will be announced in November.

How do I redeem the tourism vouchers and can they be used all at once? 7 things you need to know

The vouchers can be used at all approved licensed hotels and leisure attractions, such as Universal Studios Singapore.

'This is repugnant and must stop,' says SBS Transit after bus driver assaulted by commuter for enforcing mask rule

"Our bus captain could be seen cowering with his arms shielding his face as the man started punching him repeatedly on the head," said SBS Transit.

Tourist attractions in S'pore can double visitor capacity to 50% as STB eases curbs

The tourist attractions can also scale up the capacity at outdoor shows to 250 people.

Marina Bay Sands hires law firm to probe $1.36 billion in money transfers

The new investigation involves employee transfers of gamblers' money to third parties.

Second dentist involved in Medisave scam to defraud CPF board struck off dental register

Daniel Liew Yaoxiang will not be able to practise after he is released from prison.

Japan's new PM Yoshihide Suga to follow Abe-era policies

He vowed to overcome the Covid-19 crisis and said that he will also push for reforms in areas such as bureaucratic sectionalism.

People's Park Complex, People's Park Centre visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Two new cases in the community were reported on Wednesday.

Bye, sweater weather: Less rain expected in last 2 weeks of September

The daily temperature may reach a high of around 34 deg C on a few days.

Home Team's new unmanned drone can fly longer distance, switch payloads

The drone can fly several kilometres away from the person controlling it, instead of being several hundred metres away.

