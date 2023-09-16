Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Buyers’ fatigue, Hungry Ghost month send new private home sales down 72% in August
304 people under probe for cheating scam victims of more than $8.9m
Packed first day in office for President Tharman
He attended the launch of the Philanthropy Asia Summit, had several meetings and graced the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival.
Sri Lanka: One year after mass uprising, economic turmoil
Food and healthcare costs continue to surge, and poverty rate has doubled, but at least tourists are back.
Scoot passengers from S’pore land in Xi’an to learn some baggage offloaded before takeoff
Exhibition traces Lee Kuan Yew’s visionary contributions to S’pore’s aviation
Exhibition will run from today to Sept 30, at Cloud9 Piazza, at level five of Jewel Changi Airport.
A rising China seen as having positive impact by developing countries, but not by the West: Survey
The survey's “most disturbing finding” was that young people had less faith in democracy than older people.
One country, two names: What is behind India’s possible change of name to Bharat?
Some estimates put the cost of changing the name from India to Bharat at over 143 billion rupees (S$2.3 billion).
Jackson Wang and stars from 88rising light up Padang Stage on first night of Singapore GP
The singer previously staged a sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December 2022.
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and wife separating
The couple asked for privacy “as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives”.