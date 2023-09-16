Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 16, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Buyers’ fatigue, Hungry Ghost month send new private home sales down 72% in August

This was the third-lowest monthly private home sales so far in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

304 people under probe for cheating scam victims of more than $8.9m

The suspects are aged between 16 and 75.

READ MORE HERE

Packed first day in office for President Tharman

He attended the launch of the Philanthropy Asia Summit, had several meetings and graced the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka: One year after mass uprising, economic turmoil

Food and healthcare costs continue to surge, and poverty rate has doubled, but at least tourists are back.

READ MORE HERE

Scoot passengers from S’pore land in Xi’an to learn some baggage offloaded before takeoff

Scoot said it had to do so due to unusually strong headwinds.

READ MORE HERE

Exhibition traces Lee Kuan Yew’s visionary contributions to S’pore’s aviation

Exhibition will run from today to Sept 30, at Cloud9 Piazza, at level five of Jewel Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

A rising China seen as having positive impact by developing countries, but not by the West: Survey

The survey's “most disturbing finding” was that young people had less faith in democracy than older people.

READ MORE HERE

One country, two names: What is behind India’s possible change of name to Bharat?

Some estimates put the cost of changing the name from India to Bharat at over 143 billion rupees (S$2.3 billion).

READ MORE HERE

Jackson Wang and stars from 88rising light up Padang Stage on first night of Singapore GP

The singer previously staged a sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and wife separating

The couple asked for privacy “as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives”.

READ MORE HERE

