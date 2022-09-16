Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 16.
Xi vows support for Russia's 'core interests' during meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan
This comes despite apparent Chinese misgivings over Ukraine war, which Putin acknowledges.
Moderna's bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine expected to arrive in S'pore by end-Sept
Shipment details will be announced when arrangements have been finalised. HSA is also evaluating the bivalent vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.
Owners evicted from condo unit after MCST's forced sale to recover unpaid maintenance fees
The couple had repeatedly failed to pay management and sinking-fund bills amounting to about $36,000.
ST CloseUp: Our sons - gay Singaporeans grapple with 377A and other challenges
The Government announced in August plans to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men.
Interactive: How sweet are your favourite drinks?
The recommended daily intake of sugar for adults is about 45g to 55g, or nine to 11 teaspoons.
Drawing demand from mature housing estates
More BTO units in non-mature estates will be set aside for first-time applicants, but this is not enough to move the needle overall, says Michelle Ng.
For great work, forget quitting quietly or passion pursuits
Govt not involved in decision to withhold Schooling, Lim's prize money: MCCY
The SNOC is gathering the necessary findings to ensure a fair process for the athletes involved.
Tennis: Federer to retire after next week's Laver Cup
Real-use case of tokens in global economies remains cryptic for now
Proponents of tokenisation say it offers a world of possibilities - reengineering traditional financial industry architecture.