Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 16.

Australia will upgrade to nuclear-powered submarines in new security partnership with Britain, US

The pact is not aimed at China, senior US administration officials said.

807 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; new clusters at two nursing homes

There are 13 cases each at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei and Jamiyah Nursing Home in West Coast Drive.

British PM Johnson demotes foreign minister in major Cabinet reshuffle

Dominic Raab has faced sustained criticism for his handling of the Afghan crisis.

Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to PSP's Leong Mun Wai after ‘illiterate’ comment circulates online

Mr Leong said he received a call from Dr Balakrishnan on Wednesday and he has accepted the minister's apology.

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

Moderna on Sept 1 submitted its application to the US FDA seeking authorisation for a booster shot.

Health Check Podcast: Why bother about asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, says expert

Infectious disease expert Ooi Eng Eong also explains how Covid herd immunity is a myth.

Chicken prices could increase in Singapore, fuelled by rising feed costs in Malaysia

Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in Singapore, with more than a third of supply from Malaysia.

S'pore's 3rd richest man, who finished only primary school, set up foundation for poor students

Paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, 94, donated $20 million to start the foundation.

Online platforms roped in to fight against sale of ivory products as Singapore domestic ban kicks in

Sites such as Carousell and Facebook have committed to prohibiting such content, advertisements and listings.

Verdict on marathoners Soh Rui Yong-Ashley Liew defamation case could be out by end-September

The legal dispute between the ex-national teammates has gone on for over two years.

