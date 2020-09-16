Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Half of SIA's over 400 trainee pilots and cabin crew let go, the rest will leave after completing training
Those who had to abort their training are mainly foreigners.
Outlook for Asia bright despite worst recession in a century: DPM Heng Swee Keat
The region's strong economic fundamentals, growing middle class and innovative firms make it poised for global growth, he said.
Singapore's financial sector sees healthy take-up of jobs, traineeships
Banks and insurers are seeing experienced hires and fresh graduates, many of whom are from non-finance areas.
More longer-term plans needed to ease labour market pains in Singapore
Beyond helping local workers currently out of work, longer-term plans need to be made for those who will suffer when the current support measures end, says Assistant Business Editor Joanna Seow.
Muhyiddin says Malaysia not rushing to reopen borders as Covid-19 has not slowed down
"The country's border control will also be further enhanced to curb the influx of potentially infected individuals into our country," he said.
In break with past, UAE and Bahrain sign US-brokered deals with Israel
US President Donald Trump called the deals "a major stride in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity".
Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall visited by Covid-19 patients
There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.
Vitamin D may help in Covid-19 fight, studies show
Evidence shows having healthy vitamin D levels can enhance immunity but the jury is still out on whether the results are conclusive or why this is so.
Singapore Summit: Panellists caution against neglecting climate crisis, sustainability issues
As governments inject capital to help economies recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, they can also invest in making their economies more sustainable, the panellists said.
Data breach of potentially 100,000 Razer customers worldwide discovered by cyber-security consultant
The personal and shipping information as well as order details of about 100,000 Razer customers around the world had been in danger of being exposed.