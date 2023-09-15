Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 15, 2023

Tharman sworn in as S’pore’s 9th president, reiterates plans to unite nation

PM Lee also pledged his government’s full support and cooperation.

President Tharman vows to strengthen multiracialism, nurture more inclusive society

He also pledged to be independent in exercising his custodial role over Singapore’s reserves and the public service’s integrity.

Outcome of PE 2023 positive, bodes well for S'pore’s future: PM Lee

Race has become a smaller factor in voting, he said.

Singapore’s anti-money laundering regime is sound, says DBS chief Piyush Gupta

Banks here have invested heavily in anti-fraud technology since the global financial crisis, he added.

Lee Kuan Yew at 100: Taking Singapore beyond the LKY legacy

While preserving the best of Mr Lee’s legacy, the 4G leaders’ challenge is to also push Singapore beyond the limits of that legacy, says Chua Mui Hoong.

China woos Taiwanese to live in Fujian, but not all are convinced amid military threats

The mixed messaging is confusing for Taiwanese, who will find it difficult to trust Beijing’s promises of rewards, analysts tell Yip Wai Yee.

Biden’s son, Hunter, indicted on gun charges

The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.

Kim’s happy bargain: Korean ammo for Russian space tech

Moscow needs artillery shells while Pyongyang seeks help with satellites, notes Jonathan Eyal.

‘Greatest driver’ talk bores Max Verstappen, who wants only race wins ahead of S’pore GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen speaks to ST sports journalist Deepanraj Ganesan ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, a race that could scupper his bid for a record-extending 11th straight Formula One race win.

He also said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff’s “irrelevant” comment on his 10-win record was probably “a bit of a sore feeling”.

Fraudster kicked out of top Malaysia govt internship for fake claims on his qualifications

He fooled the chief security office of the Malaysian government to win a place in its premier youth fellowship programme.

