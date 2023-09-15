Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 15, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tharman sworn in as S’pore’s 9th president, reiterates plans to unite nation
President Tharman vows to strengthen multiracialism, nurture more inclusive society
He also pledged to be independent in exercising his custodial role over Singapore’s reserves and the public service’s integrity.
Outcome of PE 2023 positive, bodes well for S'pore’s future: PM Lee
Singapore’s anti-money laundering regime is sound, says DBS chief Piyush Gupta
Banks here have invested heavily in anti-fraud technology since the global financial crisis, he added.
Lee Kuan Yew at 100: Taking Singapore beyond the LKY legacy
While preserving the best of Mr Lee’s legacy, the 4G leaders’ challenge is to also push Singapore beyond the limits of that legacy, says Chua Mui Hoong.
China woos Taiwanese to live in Fujian, but not all are convinced amid military threats
The mixed messaging is confusing for Taiwanese, who will find it difficult to trust Beijing’s promises of rewards, analysts tell Yip Wai Yee.
Biden’s son, Hunter, indicted on gun charges
The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.
Kim’s happy bargain: Korean ammo for Russian space tech
Moscow needs artillery shells while Pyongyang seeks help with satellites, notes Jonathan Eyal.
‘Greatest driver’ talk bores Max Verstappen, who wants only race wins ahead of S’pore GP
He also said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff’s “irrelevant” comment on his 10-win record was probably “a bit of a sore feeling”.
Fraudster kicked out of top Malaysia govt internship for fake claims on his qualifications
He fooled the chief security office of the Malaysian government to win a place in its premier youth fellowship programme.