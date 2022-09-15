Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 15.

3-year-old S'porean girl dies from Covid-19 infection

She had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

End of Covid-19 pandemic is 'in sight', says WHO chief

It is the most upbeat assessment from the UN agency since it declared a global emergency in January 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim's SEA Games prize money put on hold over drug use

Duo were probed by CNB for consuming cannabis; SNOC chief reminds athletes of behaviour.

READ MORE HERE

Private home sales slowed in first half of 2022 as cooling measures tamped down demand

13,311 units were sold between January and June this year, which is about one-third of the units sold in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Japan set to resume visa-free tourist travel in October

Daily entry cap of 50,000 will also be scrapped.

READ MORE HERE

The Merlion turns 50: How would you 'remake' the national icon?

The Merlion turns 50 this year. We quizzed visitors to the Merlion statue on how much they know about the Singapore icon.

What does it mean to you? How would it represent the Singapore of the present and the future? Put your creativity to the test.

READ MORE HERE

The Queen and Asia's embers of empire

The relationship between Britain and its former colonies is at the very least a complicated one, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Man who rammed into pedestrian during Toa Payoh high-speed police chase pleads guilty

He had illicit drugs in his car and tried to escape the police. The authorities caught him on the third day of an islandwide manhunt.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean CEO-lawyer David Yong makes K-pop debut, signs with Mamamoo’s agency

The music video for his hip-hop single In My Pocket has over 10 million views on YouTube.

READ MORE HERE

Spate of delistings from SGX due to low liquidity and poor valuations, stakeholders say

Trading volumes have also fallen, and experts said more delistings are likely to follow.

READ MORE HERE

