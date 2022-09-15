Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 15.
3-year-old S'porean girl dies from Covid-19 infection
End of Covid-19 pandemic is 'in sight', says WHO chief
It is the most upbeat assessment from the UN agency since it declared a global emergency in January 2020.
Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim's SEA Games prize money put on hold over drug use
Duo were probed by CNB for consuming cannabis; SNOC chief reminds athletes of behaviour.
Private home sales slowed in first half of 2022 as cooling measures tamped down demand
13,311 units were sold between January and June this year, which is about one-third of the units sold in 2021.
Japan set to resume visa-free tourist travel in October
The Merlion turns 50: How would you 'remake' the national icon?
What does it mean to you? How would it represent the Singapore of the present and the future? Put your creativity to the test.
The Queen and Asia's embers of empire
The relationship between Britain and its former colonies is at the very least a complicated one, says Ravi Velloor.
Man who rammed into pedestrian during Toa Payoh high-speed police chase pleads guilty
He had illicit drugs in his car and tried to escape the police. The authorities caught him on the third day of an islandwide manhunt.
S’porean CEO-lawyer David Yong makes K-pop debut, signs with Mamamoo’s agency
The music video for his hip-hop single In My Pocket has over 10 million views on YouTube.
Spate of delistings from SGX due to low liquidity and poor valuations, stakeholders say
Trading volumes have also fallen, and experts said more delistings are likely to follow.