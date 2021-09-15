Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 15.
7 highlights from parliamentary debate on jobs, S'pore's foreign talent policy
MPs from both sides of the House spoke during a debate on two motions.
837 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; new cluster at All Saints Home in Jurong East
There were 755 new cases reported in the community, the highest in more than a year.
Man to be charged with forging Covid-19 vaccination papers to dine at Orchard eatery
A staff at the eatery suspected the memo was forged and called the police.
Covid-19: What happens when you test positive?
If you fulfil certain criteria, home recovery will be the default care management model.
Vote on Deputy Speaker in KL delayed, govt may amend Constitution to allow opposition MP to fill role
The election was postponed to the next Parliament meeting, when Budget 2022 will be tabled in October.
Fujian's outbreak with 139 Covid-19 cases tests China's zero-tolerance approach
Preliminary tests indicate that the highly infectious Delta strain is behind the current outbreak.
US top general secretly called China over fears Trump could spark war, report says
Mark Milley called General Li Zuocheng before the election and after the US Capitol riots.
Biden failed to secure summit with China's Xi in call last week
While Mr Xi did not engage with the idea of a summit, the White House believed that was partly due to concerns about Covid-19.
Soh Rui Yong to race fastest Gurkha in S'pore who ran 2.4km in under 7 minutes
The Gurkha has completed a 2.4km run with a time of 6min 58sec, a record for the Gurkha Contingent.
Cyclists help woman deliver baby in car in Upper Thomson Road
A doctor was among a group of cyclists who stopped to help.
Apple’s new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper camera
It comes with custom 5G antenna, A15 Bionic chip and a Cinematic mode that automatically changes focus while the user is taking videos.