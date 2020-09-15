Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Lower-wage workers in Singapore hit hard by fallout of pandemic
Non-PMETs made up 49.2 per cent of locals who were retrenched in the second quarter of the year.
Singapore must stay open to maximise opportunities for its people, says Tharman at Singapore Summit
Mr Tharman said there are a few ways in which the Republic can stay open and yet "develop Singaporeans to the most".
China's Tencent picks Singapore as Asia hub after India, US bans
Tencent said it will open a new office in Singapore and that it is recruiting for various positions including tech and business development.
SIA kicks off retrenchment exercise; affected staff told they will be paid until Dec 15
They will retain their medical and other benefits until then, and will be paid in lieu of the notice period in their employment contract.
Resounding victory for Suga in LDP leadership contest gives rise to talk of snap poll
Read between the lines of Mr Suga's non-committal answer on Monday and it is clear that the possibility of an early election cannot be ruled out, says Japan Correspondent Walter Sim.
West Mall, Liat Towers, Changi T3 and Queensway Shopping Centre among places visited by Covid-19 patients
The Health Ministry had confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 57,454.
Singaporeans studying abroad keep eye on Covid-19 situation
While Education Minister Lawrence Wong said last month that the authorities will now allow students to travel overseas, many say their decision hinges on the situation in their host countries.
MP Louis Ng to table law to allay concerns over food donations
Some businesses cite potential liability issues with giving away unsold food.
Online portal to ease uncontested divorce process in the works: Chief Justice
An online portal, called Litigation Assist, will be launched to help with the generation and submission of documents as well as draft court orders.
Pangdemonium tries out ticketed online play
Waiting For The Host, which is being filmed in actors' homes, premieres on Oct 15.