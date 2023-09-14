Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 14, 2023

Farewell, Madam Halimah: Singapore’s first female president’s last day in office

President Halimah had served as a powerful symbol of unity for all Singaporeans.

‘It has been a privilege to be your voice, to work tirelessly on your behalf’: President Halimah

It was Singaporeans’ unwavering support that fuelled her determination to serve every day of her six years in office, she said.

President Halimah a powerful symbol of unity who has been an inspiration to all S’poreans: PM Lee

She showed the way with grounded leadership and a warm heart for the people, PM Lee said.

Wealthy here should contribute to society, adhere to Singapore’s norms: DPM Wong

Speaking at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023, he said the wealthy in Singapore are expected to “do their part, pay their dues and give back to society”.

Singapore takes a long-term view of China’s development, says Chan Chun Sing

China faces complex challenges in its economic trajectory, but its determination to overcome them should not be underestimated, added Mr Chan.

Son of accused in money laundering case led police to parents’ room before dad jumped off balcony

Su Haijin faces one charge of resisting arrest, and one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Want to fight scams? We may have to ditch some practices that make transactions easy

Banks and platforms have to accept more responsibility, and consumers may have to put up with some inconvenience, says Irene Tham.

Singapore stands out in survey linking national identity to ethnicity and religion

Singaporeans, in contrast to the other nationalities surveyed in a Pew study, were not as religious, with 22 per cent of respondents not identifying with any religion.

Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster

The disaster has wreaked havoc in the eastern city of Derna where bodies wrapped in blankets lined the ravaged streets.

Charles Leclerc hopes to be third-time lucky with Ferrari at Singapore Grand Prix

He has been on pole at the last two editions but finished an agonising second on both occasions.

