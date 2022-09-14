Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 14.
Changi's T4 handles 1,000 passengers on first day of reopening
A small fanfare of orchid bouquets, souvenirs and live music performances greeted the first passengers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Tuesday as it reopened after more than two years.
New law to rein in bad debt collection practices
Under the Bill, those who engage in behaviour that threatens the physical safety of the debtor may be jailed and fined.
Debt collection practices being regulated, but a few areas need careful consideration
Legislation may be able to weed out unsavoury practices, but it must be backed by financial literacy, social support, says Grace Ho.
$72.3b spent on fight against Covid-19 over FY2020 and FY2021
Red Lions parachutist used landing fall technique at NDP and avoided severe injuries: Ng Eng Hen
This is the preliminary assessment by a review committee convened to assess the causes of the incident.
Pledge, lion head and Vanda Miss Joaquim added as national symbols
Those who misuse these symbols could face a fine of up to $30,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both.
Interactive: Celebrating Merlion’s golden jubilee
Singapore’s Merlion turns 50 tomorrow. ST looks at how it has made a splash over the years.
10 ways to cut sugar from your diet
From reading food labels carefully to being wary of gravy, experts share ways to cut back on sugar.
15 years' jail for man whose offences caused 3 banks, firm to suffer more than $12m in losses
Ho Yik Fuh also roped in a director of another firm, Yeo Kee Siah, when he committed some of his offences.
Ted Chiang, Claudia Rankine and Malay female literary pioneers headline 25th Singapore Writers Festival
The annual festival returns from Nov 4 to 20, and early bird tickets are now on sale.