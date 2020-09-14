Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 14.

Singapore seeks to push the boundaries on sustainability: Desmond Lee

The country is planting one million more trees, which will make the outdoors cooler. Indoor temperatures will be made more comfortable, with improved building design.

READ MORE HERE

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil.

READ MORE HERE

Battling pandemic fatigue: Some feel burned out as the Covid-19 outbreak drags on with no end in sight

Signs include reduced socialising with others; feeling restless, sad, helpless, unmotivated and frustrated; being irritable and sensitive; and having low mood and energy, and insomnia.

READ MORE HERE

Risk of bats transmitting Covid-19 low, but precautions still useful: Experts

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

There is no evidence that bats in Singapore are carrying Covid-19 or related viruses, but a negative finding does not prove a complete absence.

READ MORE HERE

Match-fixers used Covid-19 lockdowns to recruit players

Interpol has seen a "marked increase" in online betting related to match-fixing schemes.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 survivors front ad campaign thanking healthcare staff in Singapore

The campaign also aims to put a face and voice to those who fell ill.

READ MORE HERE

More retired sniffer dogs find homes in HDB flats

Labradors, springer spaniels, cocker spaniels and pointers are the breeds currently eligible for adoption under the scheme.

READ MORE HERE

New app Spur helps commuters find cheapest rates among 3 ride-hailing providers

Spur was born during Covid-19 to help commuters save money.

READ MORE HERE

With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand

"With this cafe, I can sit in first class and also mess around in the cockpit pretending to be the captain of the plane," said a customer.

READ MORE HERE

Chinatown light-up ornaments with greetings not suitable for Mid-Autumn Festival being replaced

One ornament bore a message in Chinese that translated to "bright and majestic", which is not a traditional phrase, while another said "joy for the nation".

READ MORE HERE