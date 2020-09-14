Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 14.
Singapore seeks to push the boundaries on sustainability: Desmond Lee
The country is planting one million more trees, which will make the outdoors cooler. Indoor temperatures will be made more comfortable, with improved building design.
WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000
The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil.
Battling pandemic fatigue: Some feel burned out as the Covid-19 outbreak drags on with no end in sight
Signs include reduced socialising with others; feeling restless, sad, helpless, unmotivated and frustrated; being irritable and sensitive; and having low mood and energy, and insomnia.
Risk of bats transmitting Covid-19 low, but precautions still useful: Experts
There is no evidence that bats in Singapore are carrying Covid-19 or related viruses, but a negative finding does not prove a complete absence.
Match-fixers used Covid-19 lockdowns to recruit players
Interpol has seen a "marked increase" in online betting related to match-fixing schemes.
Covid-19 survivors front ad campaign thanking healthcare staff in Singapore
The campaign also aims to put a face and voice to those who fell ill.
More retired sniffer dogs find homes in HDB flats
Labradors, springer spaniels, cocker spaniels and pointers are the breeds currently eligible for adoption under the scheme.
New app Spur helps commuters find cheapest rates among 3 ride-hailing providers
Spur was born during Covid-19 to help commuters save money.
With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand
"With this cafe, I can sit in first class and also mess around in the cockpit pretending to be the captain of the plane," said a customer.
Chinatown light-up ornaments with greetings not suitable for Mid-Autumn Festival being replaced
One ornament bore a message in Chinese that translated to "bright and majestic", which is not a traditional phrase, while another said "joy for the nation".