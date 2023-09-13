Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 13, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More hot spots in Indonesia this week, but severe haze in Singapore not expected for now
The number of hot spots had spiked to 93 in Kalimantan and 62 in Sumatra on Monday, the highest in the last seven days.
S’pore among countries most at risk from rising geopolitical tensions: WTO
Singapore, as a hub, may lose its relevance if international trade reorientates into blocs.
Cost of delivering water continues to rise and will need to be reflected in water prices: Amy Khor
Right-pricing water allows Singapore to continue essential investments in water infrastructure and innovations, she added.
Thank you, Madam President
Here's a look at President Halimah’s last days in office and other moments from her presidency.
S’pore-based Moroccans anxious for families back home, trying to raise funds for quake victims
Some are tapping social media to raise awareness, while others are compiling information on how to donate.
Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, thousands dead
Eastern Libya officials cited by local television were estimating a death toll of above 5,000.
Top US House Republican McCarthy, under threat from right, orders Biden impeachment inquiry
Former president Trump has pressed Republicans to try to remove Mr Biden from office.
Apple unveils iPhone 15, switches to USB-C charger and holds line on prices
Apple’s unveiling this year comes amid a global smartphone slump and lingering economic uncertainty.
Childcare abuse allegations: Public pressure must not lead to knee-jerk reactions
Stiffer punitive action, CCTV surveillance and retraining for teachers are not the long-term answers to such incidents, says the writer.
Pair sought $1.2m refund for aborted condo deal, court rules developer entitled to forfeit $380k
The father and daughter had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wingcrown to buy the property for $1.785 million in 2015.