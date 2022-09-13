Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 13.
One Pass part of broader suite of moves to ensure S'pore workforce stays competitive: Tan See Leng
Others include exempting employers from a job advertisement rule when hiring top 10% of EP holders.
Attracting foreign talent is not a zero-sum game
Singaporeans must guard against generalising foreign talents to a single homogeneous group, says Insight editor Grace Ho.
Enforcement on cluttered corridors to be stepped up to tackle hoarding
GST hike will go ahead, but support measures will offset impact: DPM Wong
The majority of households will not feel the impact of the tax hike for at least five years, he said.
Unknowingly consuming drugs overseas usually not an offence: Shanmugam
He had been asked about S'pore residents who travel to Thailand and accidentally buy items containing cannabis.
Nervousness in Russia palpable following Ukraine's latest offensive
Severe setback in north-east Ukraine has serious implications for Putin's conduct of war, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
5 things to watch out for when dabbling in cryptocurrency investments
Najib, Rosmah stripped of Selangor-accorded titles; daughter says he needs hospitalisation
Multiple new ulcers were discovered in his stomach during a scope last Saturday, said Najib's daughter.
Malaysian immigration must pay S'porean man over illegal detention: High Court
Despite paying a fine for immigration offences in 2018, Mr Wong Chun Khuen was detained for another eight days instead of being released.
Experience a fresh side of Bangkok: 5 alternative things to see and do
Bangkok is such an enormous, dense city that you will always unearth new features, no matter how many times you have visited.