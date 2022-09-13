Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 13

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 13.

One Pass part of broader suite of moves to ensure S'pore workforce stays competitive: Tan See Leng

Others include exempting employers from a job advertisement rule when hiring top 10% of EP holders.

READ MORE HERE

Attracting foreign talent is not a zero-sum game

Singaporeans must guard against generalising foreign talents to a single homogeneous group, says Insight editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Enforcement on cluttered corridors to be stepped up to tackle hoarding

The authorities will also step up public education on the dangers of hoarding.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

GST hike will go ahead, but support measures will offset impact: DPM Wong

The majority of households will not feel the impact of the tax hike for at least five years, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Unknowingly consuming drugs overseas usually not an offence: Shanmugam

He had been asked about S'pore residents who travel to Thailand and accidentally buy items containing cannabis.

READ MORE HERE

Nervousness in Russia palpable following Ukraine's latest offensive

Severe setback in north-east Ukraine has serious implications for Putin's conduct of war, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

5 things to watch out for when dabbling in cryptocurrency investments

What's your risk appetite and do you have the right crypto-wallet?

READ MORE HERE

Najib, Rosmah stripped of Selangor-accorded titles; daughter says he needs hospitalisation

Multiple new ulcers were discovered in his stomach during a scope last Saturday, said Najib's daughter.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian immigration must pay S'porean man over illegal detention: High Court

Despite paying a fine for immigration offences in 2018, Mr Wong Chun Khuen was detained for another eight days instead of being released.

READ MORE HERE

Experience a fresh side of Bangkok: 5 alternative things to see and do

Bangkok is such an enormous, dense city that you will always unearth new features, no matter how many times you have visited.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top