Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 13.

Testing of equipment under way at Tuas Port, first phase to open as planned in end-2021

Tuas Port will be designated as an immigration anchorage for vessels arriving in or leaving Singapore from Oct 1.

520 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; new cluster with 28 cases at DHL centre near Paya Lebar

The number of serious Covid-19 cases requiring oxygen support rose to 54 from 35.

Commentary: S'pore should make Covid-19 jabs mandatory so measures can be eased for all

The only thing that prolonging, or even enhancing, safety measures can do is to slow the spread of coronavirus, says Salma Khalik.

People with long Covid feared to be at risk of developing dementia

Some people continue to report poor concentration, memory difficulties and other cognitive issues long after recovering from Covid-19.

Fix COE system to preserve its original intent

The COE quota system has been fine-tuned many times, but there are still signs of speculative bidding in some categories.

Parliament sitting to test Malaysian PM Ismail's grip on power

The parliamentary session that opens on Monday will offer an immediate test of how stable the new government is.

Pandemic habits are harming your child's development

Leaving young children with devices all day long can impact their development in areas such as speech and socialisation.

A story undone: Yale-NUS and the future of liberal arts in Singapore

A response to NUS president Tan Eng Chye, from three Yale-NUS alumni.

High demand, system error delay deliveries of pre-ordered Samsung foldable phones

Some customers who pre-ordered from Samsung had expected to get their handsets from Sept 2 onwards.

Tennis: Djokovic's Grand Slam dream foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Russia's second-ranked Medvedev dominated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

