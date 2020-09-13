Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 13.

1 maid, 2 jobs: Maids made to clean more than one home rarely complain

Seven of the 12 maids The Sunday Times spoke to had been asked by an employer to perform chores in another household. None of them had reported the issue to MOM.

READ MORE HERE

He placed a winning $1.07m bid for DBSS flat at start of circuit breaker

Skyscraper resale flat prices in Singapore have hit new highs despite Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE HERE

Asean voices concern over activities in South China Sea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US stands alongside Asean as ministers call for non-militarisation of area.

READ MORE HERE

Commentary: The curious case of the maid, the business tycoon and the pink knife

While reviews of the dramatic case go over what led to a wrongful conviction of a domestic maid that was overturned on appeal, the authorities must also probe deeper to look at systemic weaknesses and underlying biases, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Shinzo Abe's exit: Sun sets on a political dynasty in Japan

As Japan ushers in a new political era after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation, Insight looks at his legacy and what's at stake for the country.

READ MORE HERE

Do local business grads have what it takes to secure jobs?

NUS don says there is demand for Singapore talent, while entrepreneur warns they must be wary of competition.

READ MORE HERE

'Hacked by 8 people': Woman falls victim to tech support scam, with $35k transferred out of her bank account

The 60-year-old said she saw a pop-up message on her computer on the evening of May 28, saying her computer was "at risk" and that she had to seek help immediately.

READ MORE HERE

He gave up a career in banking to do good and sell snacks

Walter Oh and Andrew Lim came up with the idea for food start-up BoxGreen when they were management associates at DBS Bank.

READ MORE HERE

askST: If I collect the TraceTogether token, do I still need the app? All you need to know about the device

Residents in the Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar districts will be the first to receive the free TraceTogether tokens from Monday. Find out how you can collect yours.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

Japan's Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open.

READ MORE HERE